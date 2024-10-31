Chinese factory activity increases for first time since April, official survey shows – NBC10 Philadelphia





China's official purchasing managers' index for October stood at 50.1, in expansionary territory for the first time since April, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released Thursday.

The data beat expectations of 49.9, according to a Reuters poll.

The Bureau of Statistics PMI for non-manufacturing activity reached 50.2 in October. That was up from September's 50, but below August's 50.3. BEIJING China's official purchasing managers' index for October stood at 50.1, in expansionary territory for the first time since April, according to Data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Thursday. The data beat expectations of 49.9, according to a Reuters poll. The September reading was 49.8. The last time the PMI index was above the 50-point line that determines the contraction in activity was in April, with a figure of 50.4. “I expect economic dynamics to improve moderately in the fourth quarter as monetary and fiscal policies [loosen]” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, in a note. The standing committee of the Chinese Parliament is due to meet next week and is widely expected to release details on fiscal stimulus after the end of the gathering on November 8. The production subindex stood at 52 for October, while that of new orders was at 50. Raw material inventories reached 48.2, still in contraction territory, as did employment at 48. .4, which is slightly better than the previous month. The Bureau of Statistics PMI for non-manufacturing activity reached 50.2 in October. That was up from September's 50, but below August's 50.3. The employment share in the non-manufacturing PMI rose 1.1 percentage points to 45.8. A survey released Wednesday by the U.S.-based China Beige Book of 1,436 Chinese companies between Oct. 18 and 25 found that manufacturing output improved from last year. New domestic and export orders also recovered, with export orders from the United States falling less sharply in October. The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, while the Caixin China General Services PMI is scheduled for November 5. China's economic growth has slowed, hampered by weak consumer demand and the housing crisis. Exports have been a rare bright spot. Stocks have rebounded after a series of high-profile stimulus announcements in recent weeks, including a meeting led in late September by Chinese President Xi Jinping that called for strengthening support for fiscal and monetary policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/business/money-report/chinas-factory-activity-expands-for-the-first-time-since-april-official-survey-shows/4014448/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos