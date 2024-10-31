Erdoan calls for global action for Gaza





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has urged the international community to take action to prevent humanity from reaching its lowest point in Gaza, as Israel continues to restrict the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave. We must act to prevent humanity from reaching its lowest point. We cannot leave our brothers and sisters alone and helpless in the face of this banditry, Erdoan said in a speech at an event at the presidential complex on October 30. The Israeli government is trying to break Palestinian resistance by depriving the population of food, medicine and water, Erdoan said. He will try to bring the honorable children of Palestine to their knees by blocking the passage of humanitarian aid. During this winter, he will do all the harm to the two million people he already condemns to live in conditions similar to Nazi concentration camps, he declared. The war between Israel and Hamas since October 2023 has left more than 50,000 dead and 2 million people suffering from a lack of basic necessities, the president recalled, castigating the inaction of the international community to put an end to the massacre. Blinded by Zionist illusions, the Israeli government has taken hostage not only the United Nations Security Council, but also all structures whose duty is to protect peace, human rights, freedom of the press and democracy, he said. Erdoan highlighted the fact that the Israeli army has killed thousands of children, babies, journalists, women and innocent civilians, saying: “Many killings like these, which shame the humanity of his humanity, are committed. Yet international organizations employing tens of thousands of people and with budgets running into billions of dollars raise no objection. This shows the collapse of humanity, the president added. This is the declaration that the law of the jungle has replaced international law. It is the clearest expression of the fact that the world system, formed in the aftermath of World War II, has dissolved, he said. “Let me speak openly: the Gaza genocide has removed all the world's masks. The Israeli administration's disregard for the law has reminded us once again of the values ​​that the West has claimed to uphold for decades are completely meaningless. Erdoan also pointed out that even the Islamic community, except for a few countries, has not shown a firm response, emphasizing that this fragmentation is also written in history.

