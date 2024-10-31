When Jokowi goes down the mountain to Blitar, encourages Mak Rini





The candidate couple for the post of regent and vice-regent of Blitar, Rini Syarifah Abdul Ghoni, received new ammunition of support. Moreover, support comes from great national peoples. Namely the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. This support was conveyed directly by Jokowi to Rini Ghoni's companion during a meeting at their residence in Solo last Saturday. Jokowi not only conveyed his support to Rini Syarifah and Abdul Ghoni, but also conveyed the important message that Mak Rini-Ghoni pays more attention to infrastructure and the welfare of herders in Blitar Regency. “I entrust Mak Rini and Mas Ghoni to the Blitar Regency, especially those related to road infrastructure, to pay attention to them,” said Jokowi, in a statement quoted Thursday, October 31, 2024. Read also Pay attention to the livestock sector Jokowi, who has just retired from his presidential duties for 10 years, also asked Rini Syarifah and Abdul Ghoni to pay attention to the livestock sector, especially laying hen breeding and koi fish fishing, as these sectors constitute a vital part of Blitar's economy. . The message conveyed by the former head of state has strategic significance for the progress of the Blitar regency. Jokowi's attention to Blitar regency cannot be separated from the need for continued development in important sectors that have supported the community's economy. Jokowi hopes that the Mak Rini and Ghoni couple can continue the development direction they initiated, especially in the areas of infrastructure and livestock welfare. The second is livestock, because there are many breeders of chicken eggs and koi fish, Jokowi ordered. Jokowi's support strengthens Mak Rini-Mas Ghoni's moves towards the 2024 Blitar regional elections in the 2024 Blitar regency regional elections. The couple Rini Syarifah or familiarly called Mak Rini, as well as Abdul Ghoni or Mas Ghoni responded with confidence, with their commitment to working hard for the people of Blitar Regency. “We are ready to implement and work hard, sir,” said Mak Rini. Likewise with Ghoni, who said he was determined to continue what Jokowi had built in the Blitar regency. “We are ready to continue and carry out the orders and maintain what you have built in Blitar Regency,” Ghoni said. Abdul Ghoni's proximity to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia is not without reason, because Abdul Ghoni is a cadre of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), a party now led by Jokowi's son, Kaesang Pangarep. In Blitar Pilkada regency, Rini-Ghoni received the support of a grand coalition that included PKB, Gerindra, PSI, PPP, Democrat and PKS, thus bringing a strong political force to compete in Blitar Pilkada regency. Blitar Pilkada. Read also

