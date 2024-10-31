Widodo critic arrested days after new Indonesian president begins reign





A former Indonesian trade minister who campaigned for the opposition was arrested in the first days of Prabowo Subiantos' presidency for alleged corruption offenses that occurred nearly 10 years ago, raising questions about whether the timing is a coincidence or a message from the new administration. Thomas Lembong, well known and respected in Australian political circles, is accused of granting a permit to import more than 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar to a private company in 2015 without proper intergovernmental consultation and when the country was already in excess. Thomas Lembong (center, green tie) has fun with Malcolm Turnbull and Joko Widodo during a visit to Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta in November 2015. Credit: P.A. Lembong was Joko Widodos' former trade minister at the time and later served as his investment chief, playing a key role in the Australia-Indonesia free trade deal and improving the sometimes contentious relationship between the two nations. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull cited the Harvard-educated investment banker in his 2020 autobiography as having facilitated what became a strong friendship between him and Widodo.

But at the start of Widodos' second term in 2019, Lembong became critical of many of the president's signature policies, including infrastructure spending, downstream nickel mining and the construction of a new capital in Borneo. Loading Lembong joined the campaign team of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, the fiercest opponent of Widodos' chosen successor and election winner Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo, who lost presidential elections to the wildly popular Widodo in 2014 and 2019, sought to join the 2024 movement rather than fight against it. While the constitution bars Widodo from seeking a third term, the ex-general and longtime son-in-law of autocrat Suharto has promised political continuity, making the point and winning Widodo's tacit approval in choosing the son elder of the president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his successor. vice president to the vice president. They were inaugurated on October 20, two descendants of powerful families. The rapid arrest of such a high-profile critic of the Widodo-Prabowo order has raised eyebrows among those closely watching the new administration for signals about how it intends to run the world's third-largest democracy .

