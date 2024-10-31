Politics
With the support of Blusukan and Jokowi, Mas Ghoni's moves become safer in the Blitar regional elections
JATIM TIME – With the support of former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Abdul Ghoni now emerges as a stronger candidate for leadership of the Blitar Regency. In the 2024 regional elections, Ghoni – said to be close to the community thanks to his blusukan style – received a morale boost after meeting Jokowi in Solo.
For Ghoni, Jokowi's support is not just a formality, but a mandate to improve the well-being of the people of Blitar.
The meeting with Jokowi had a great impact on the couple Mak Rini and Abdul Ghoni. During the meeting, Jokowi left a special message to Mak Rini-Mas Ghoni to pay attention to the welfare of farmers and infrastructure, especially in the poultry and koi fishing sectors which are the backbone of Blitar's economy.
Abdul Ghoni also expressed his determination to put this message into practice. We are ready to continue what Jokowi has built. “It is a confidence that we will maintain,” said Ghoni, Thursday (10/31/2024).
Jokowi appears to be giving his full support to Mak Rini-Ghoni in these regional elections, particularly with the hope that he will continue his vision of development based on the well-being of the people. This support, according to several political analysts, is not just a symbol, but a message that Jokowi views Ghoni as a figure capable of emulating his leadership style, particularly through the blusukan approach familiar to society.
Ghoni, who often goes directly to see the state of the community, is a special attraction for residents of Blitar Regency. Especially for those who want leaders who are close and sensitive to the needs of the people.
On the PKB side, the main party supporting Ghoni, DPRD member Neng Laili Abidah from East Java, expressed his full support. According to him, PKB fully supports this couple because of the gender representation that the party is fighting for, in addition to the good synergy that exists between PKB and Mak Rini.
We in the province will fully support it. Mak Rini is a symbol of the sporting representation of women, the synergy between the center and the neighborhood is very solid, he said.
Marhaenis Urip Widodo, who currently sits in the Blitar Regency DPRD of the PKB, is also optimistic about the victory of this couple. According to him, the support of the party and the PKB volunteer network throughout the Blitar Regency region worked optimally.
Our party machine continues to work. All parties in the coalition support Mak Rini-Ghoni, going directly to their respective electoral constituencies. The internal PKB is also strong from DPAC to the branch level. “Everyone moved with one determination to win the number 02 candidate duo,” Marhaenis said.
For Ghoni, who now appears more frequently on the political stage, his blusukan style conveys an impression that reminds many people of Jokowi. Like Jokowi, who loves motorcycles, Ghoni also owns a classic Vespa and often takes the opportunity to go around to hear directly the aspirations of locals. For him, approaching the people is not just a campaign formality, but you really have to understand what the people want. “Blitar is full of potential. I want every resident to feel the benefits of development, not just the numbers,” Ghoni said.
On the other hand, residents of Blitar Regency who experienced Mak Rini's leadership also hope that this couple can continue their government with more innovation. Jokowi's support gives them confidence that choosing Mak Rini-Ghoni was the right decision, especially in achieving a more advanced and prosperous Blitar.
