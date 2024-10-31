The biased media: what they make a point of ignoring :: Gatestone Institute

If Turkey has the right to respond to a terrorist attack by bombing dozens of targets belonging to Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, why is Israel condemned for responding to the atrocities carried out by Hamas on October 7 against its own citizens? Pictured: Smoke rises from an oil extraction facility in Hasakeh province, Syria, which was bombed by Turkey on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel for committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip as part of its counterterrorism operation against the Iran-backed Hamas terrorist group. Hamas launched the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis, injuring thousands and kidnapping more than 240 hostages. Erdogan, whose country welcomes and supports certain Hamas leaders, threat that Israel “will end up paying the price for this genocide.” He added: “There will be no peace in the world without accountability for the genocide in Gaza.”

Erdogan currently faces the same accusations made against Israel. The only difference is that many around the world remain silent when Turkey targets Kurds in Syria and Iraq, but continue to protest Israel as it defends itself against Hamas murderers and rapists, responsible for the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

On October 23, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announcement that Turkish Air Force planes struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria in response to an attack on a Turkish aerospace and defense company near Ankara. Turkish authorities believe that Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire on the business, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Note what Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said after the terrorist attack in Ankara: “We will pursue them” [the Kurdish militants] until the last terrorist is eliminated. » This statement seems Exactly like those made by Israel civil servants immediately following the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas against Israel on October 7. Eliminating terrorists is a good thing, but how come it doesn't apply to Israel?

If Turkey has the right to respond to a terrorist attack by bombing dozens of targets belonging to Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, why is Israel condemned for responding to the atrocities carried out by Hamas on October 7 against its own citizens? Just because of the “two-state solution”: Michigan and Minnesota?

Over the years, the Turks have killed hundreds of thousands of Kurds. Yet we have not seen a single encampment at an American university protesting Turkey's actions.

“Over the past decades, the Turkish fascist government has killed hundreds of thousands of Kurdish civilians in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria,” said prominent Kurdish journalist Suzan Quitaz.

“Nothing but silence from the United Nations and the hypocritical international community on the war crimes and genocide perpetrated by Turkey against the Kurdish people. Silence also from the so-called “peace-loving” Woke and of their Islamist Hamas supporters who demonstrated in support of Hamas terrorists in 2017. Europe and America call for the inhalation of the State of Israel Guess, NO. JEWS, NO NEWS!

Kurdish researcher Hemdad Mehristani commented on Turkish military strikes against the Kurds:

“Turkey is bombing and massacring the Kurds tonight. No protests, no marches, no media coverage, no UN condemnations, no ICC arrest warrant for Erdogan. Since 1914, Turkey has killed more than 1.5 million Kurds. Stop the Kurdish genocide.

Diliman Abdulkader, foreign policy expert and director of the Kurdistan Project for the Endowment for Middle East Truth, sarcastically REMARK:

“We demand an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution. The Kurds deserve to live in peace and should no longer have to face Turkish terrorism. Turkey must be held accountable!”

Abdulkader was referring to recurring calls from the Biden administration and other Western governments and leaders for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the creation of a Palestinian terrorist state alongside Israel .

In another article on X (formerly Twitter), Abdulkader wrote:

“Earth to the far left! Turkey is bombing the Kurds, where is your call for a two-state solution?? How about a ceasefire?? Where are our so-called Muslim “brothers” and “sisters”? Muslim Turkey is killing Muslim Kurds, why this silence? You are all organizing mass protests and occupying university campuses tomorrow against the genocide of Kurds in Türkiye, right?? Oh my God, it's only fashionable to speak against Israel. No Jews, no news. »

Hawzhin Azeez, Kurdish academic and poet, wrote:

“Turkey presents itself as a defender of Palestinian rights but indiscriminately bombs Kurds across Syria and Iraq and the world not only remains silent but considers Turkey a hero.”

A social media influencer called ShantiZulu wrote:

“Where are you while NATO member Turkey is committing a veritable genocide against the Kurds? More than 30 million defenseless people are being bombed by Turkey until they no longer exist. Where are you? are you? Why are you so silent? Why don't you care when they are slaughtered?

There is an Islamic hadith (words of the prophet Muhammad) that said:

“Asma bint Yazid reported that the Messenger of Allah said: It is lawful to lie only in three cases: Something that a man says to his wife to please her, lying in war and lying in order to bring peace between people.

Erdogan, who is committing crimes against his Muslim compatriots in Syria and Iraq, seems to be acting in the same direction. hadith. Not only does Erdogan lie when he accuses Israel of “genocide,” but he also proves that he is a great hypocrite. If he is truly worried about the safety of Muslims in the Gaza Strip, why does he continue to support Hamas, while denying Israel the right to defend itself against Islamist terrorism? If he believes he has the right to bomb Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, why does he denounce Israel for taking the same action against Palestinian Islamist terrorists?

The complicit silence of anti-Israel groups on American college campuses in the face of Turkey's crimes is simply evidence of staggering racism and hypocrisy.