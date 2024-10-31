Parliamentarians denounce US letter on Imran Khan as foreign interference





Listen to the article

Lawmakers in the National Assembly have reportedly condemned a letter from 62 US Congress members asking President Joe Biden to pressure Pakistan to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan.

According to a local media outlet, around 160 members of Pakistan's National Assembly have sent a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, calling the Congress' call an intrusion into Pakistan's internal affairs.

Pakistani lawmakers, including notable figures such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Kamal, Aasiya Naz Tanoli and Khalid Magsi, have expressed deep concerns over this perceived interference.

They called on Prime Minister Sharif to formally convey to the US Congress that Pakistan is currently grappling with democratic challenges, which have been made worse by what they called disruptive policies.

The letter laid out accusations against Imran Khan, saying he had encouraged political violence and made criminal threats against state institutions.

He was specifically referring to the large-scale unrest on May 9, 2023, during which protesters allegedly incited by Imran targeted buildings including Parliament, state television and Radio Pakistan.

The letter from Pakistani lawmakers further stated that Imran Khan's tactics were not new, citing previous incidents in August 2014 and May 2022, during which his political actions were said to have “paralyzed the country”.

The letter adds that Imran Khan continues to provoke unrest and violence from prison, with particular reference to his use of social media for what lawmakers described as “digital terrorism.”

The letter also suggests that disgruntled expatriates in the US and UK played a role in Imran Khan's negative campaign, leading to increased concerns within both countries over the activities of their citizens.

Last week, around 60 Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to pressure Pakistan to release Imran Khan, the imprisoned founding chairman of the PTI.

“We write to you today to urge you to use the United States' considerable influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights abuses. 'man,' the lawmakers wrote in a letter Wednesday.

US Representative Greg Casar, who wrote the letter, said it was the first such collective appeal by several members of the US Congress for the release of Imran, who also maintains difficult relationship with Washington as a longtime critic of U.S. foreign policy.

Imran has been in prison since August 2023 and faced dozens of cases after being removed as prime minister in April 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

The PTI leader had blamed his ouster on a US conspiracy led by Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary Donald Lu and claimed that the Pakistani army was also involved.

Imran has denied all charges against him, while the party said more than 200 charges against him were politically motivated.

The cases pending against him mostly concern the violence of May 9. Imran has denied responsibility and has been acquitted or released on bail in many cases.

He also faced the Al Qadir university land corruption case, worth £190 million. The case alleges that Imran and Bushra obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals to legalize 50 billion rupees – at the time £190 million – which were identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom under the PTI government in 2019.

A United Nations human rights working group said in July that Imran's detention violated international law.

The US and Pakistani militaries have denied any involvement in Imran Khan's ouster, calling his removal a democratic process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2506497/parliamentarians-fire-back-at-us-congress-push-for-imran-khans-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos