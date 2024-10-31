Prabowo creates Ministry of Education and Technology, fate of BRIN hangs in the balance

Suara.com – PRESIDENT Prabowo Subianto dividing a number of ministries, including the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. Ministry of Education and Culture during the era of President Joko Widodo, it was divided into three ministries, namely the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education; Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology; as well as the Ministry of Culture.

It was decided that this ministry had the potential to create an overlap of authority with other ministries. For example, the National Agency for Research and Innovation (STRAND) from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Kemendiktisaintek).

BRIN was established in 2019, the second term of Indonesia's 7th President Joko Widodo. Initially, the agency was part of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek), but became a separate agency in 2021 after Jokowi issued Presidential Regulation Number 33 of 2021. As an agency, BRIN is directly responsible to the president.

Thanks to this regulation, BRIN becomes the only research institution. Institutions such as the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI); Agency for Technology Assessment and Application (BPPT); National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN); and the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (LAPAN) merged with BRIN.

With the establishment of the Ministry of Education and Technology, what will happen to BRIN in the future? The reason is that both institutions have the same powers and duties.

Source Suara.com from a BRIN employee who admitted that he was worried about his future fate. According to him, it is impossible for there to be “twin suns” in research institutes in Indonesia.

“In general, we are confused and worried about BRIN's position,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous. Suara.comWednesday (10/30/2024).

The future existence of BRIN during the Prabowo Subianto government is not yet clear. Additionally, BRIN leader Laksana Tri Handoko was not invited to the retreat agenda. Red and white wardrobe Prabowo Subianto at the Magelang Military Academy some time ago.

Rumors emerged. Among them, the possibility that the BRIN directorates will be merged within the Ministry of Education and Technology. Another problem is that BRIN will be divided into small units again, as before, namely LIPI, LAPAN and BATAN.

Apart from this, according to him, the future fate of BRIN will also be determined by Prabowo's political relations with the PDI Perjuangan.

“It depends on the high-level political negotiations between Prabowo and PDIP. Whether the PDIP enters the cabinet or not,” he said.

As is known, BRIN was established at the suggestion of PDIP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Megawati is also chairman of the BRIN steering committee.

So far, there is no indication that relations will be established between the PDIP and the Prabowo government. Although there have been many news regarding plans for a meeting between Megawati before Prabowo is sworn in as president. However, so far the meeting between the two has not happened.

Deputy Minister of Education and Technology Stella Christie said that currently the Ministry of Education and Technology is still separate from BRIN. The separation aims to enable both institutions to produce innovations to strengthen science and technology in Indonesia. Stella also assured that her ministry would continue to support BRIN in its scientific and technological development work.

BRIN MP for Development Policy Mego Pinandito said on October 28 that until now the agency is still waiting for Prabowo's decision. Considering the similarities in authority and functions between BRIN and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“Yes, regarding the concept of change, we, as members of the government, are waiting for a decision from the president,” Mego said.

Suara.comattempted to contact BRIN chief Laksana Tri Handoko to inquire about the future fate of the institution he heads. However, until this news was released, the person concerned had not provided a response. Likewise, the head of the President's Communications Office, Hasan Hasbi, did not respond to questions regarding the President's plans for BRIN.

Lane separation

Hali Aprimadya, a public policy observer studying at the Australian National University, also wondered what would happen to BRIN after the establishment of the Department of Education and Technology. Although the establishment of this ministry has opened a new chapter in knowledge management in Indonesia.

In his article published in The Conversation titled “Looking at the fate of BRIN and the new chapter of science and research development under the leadership of Prabowo-Gibran”, Hali proposed a division of roles between BRIN and the Ministry of Education and Technology. .

“In public sector governance, the formation of institutions with more specific goals can be compared to lane splitting on a highway,” Hali was quoted as saying. Suara.com.

According to Hali, by dividing the lane between fast and slow vehicles, the journey becomes smoother. The same will also happen with the separation of roles within ministries in order to achieve more focused and effective goals.

The inherent function of science and technology should lead the Ministry of Education and Technology to manage higher education policy, as well as science and technology. Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Technology must receive adequate resource support.

“Ideally, the Ministry of Education and Technology plays a policy-making role and carries out a coordinating function that links higher education to the development of science and technology. Meanwhile, BRIN and universities can act as actors in research and innovation,” he said. explain.