Fujitsu boss will face a difficult reappearance during the Post Office investigation, following his inaction and evasions

Fujitsu's European boss will face tough questions during his next appearance at the Computer investigation on Post Office Horizon after Fujitsu's inaction and emptiness was exposed.

Paul Patterson made promises to victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal and financial commitments to the government 10 months ago. These promises have resulted in little action, but Patterson's reappearance means Fujitsu will have to explain why.

The boss of Fujitsu, who will appear for the second time at the public inquiry on Monday November 11, will have to justify the company's inability to commit to the victims and the government. He may also have to explain the company's calculated efforts to circumvent its self-imposed ban on bidding for government IT contracts, which it announced as a sacrifice after public opprobrium was inflicted on him in January.

The current phase of the public inquiry, the seventh and final stage of more than two years of hearings, is focused on the here and now as well as the future.

Patterson previously appeared in phase four of the investigation in Januarywhere he made the promises. At the January hearing, Sam Stein KC, representing victims of the scandal, asked whether, beyond financial redress, Fujitsu would consider what else it could do to support the victims and their families. in the future.

You might think that what Fujitsu could do is support the people of the future, the subpostmasters of the future, [the] entrepreneurial efforts [of] their family or in education, he said. Will Fujitsu consider this type of support?

Patterson responded: If I could engage in this process with the sub-postmasters and their representatives, [that] would absolutely be something we would like to consider. I think the skills in our country, without going too far, are very important, and I think there are things we can do in our technological world that may or may not be helpful to deputy postmasters and their associated families. So I will participate in this conversation, Mr. Stein.

This time, his appearance is expected to be short, spanning an afternoon, but there could be a long way to go. Since Patterson's last appearance, Fujitsu has not provided or confirmed support for the families of the scandal victims, which it said it would do following public outcry over the Post Office scandal.

Family suffering still ignored Katie Downey, the daughter of former subpostmaster and scandal victim Tony Downey, and others set up campaign group Lost Chances for Subpostmaster Children (LCSC) in March this year. This followed Fujitsu Patterson's promise to support the victims' families. But more than six months later, nothing has been done, or even confirmed, by Fujitsu to support the victims' families. Downey told Computer Weekly: It was August when he spoke with 10 of us. I don't remember the exact words. It was an emotionally draining day with very sensitive topics. At the time, we all felt heard and listened to and left feeling like we had made an impact. Honestly, we thought they would have offered us more help. He didn't want to be associated with the Post Office, so I don't understand why go to all this trouble and still offer no help? It's time for Fujitsu to come to the table and deliver on its promises

Neil Hudgell, Hudgell Solicitors

In my opinion, this is more of a tick-box exercise. It will be interesting to see what he has to say at the inquest, when he gets there, she added. Neil Hudgell, a solicitor at Hudgell Solicitors who represents LCSC members, said: “It is time for Fujitsu to come to the table and deliver on its promises. There is nothing to learn by the end of the investigation that they don't already know. It's easy to agree with Katie's view that this is turning into a box-ticking exercise for Fujitsu. In December 2020, Vipin Patel was among the first group of deputy postmasters whose convictions were quashed at Southwark Crown Court. His son, Varchas Patel, who was 23 at the time of his conviction, told Computer Weekly: I think Fujitsu is getting away with it. They should cover some costs and, as they promised, help the children of the assistant masters involved. When my father was wrongly prosecuted, I was 23 and just starting to build a future for myself, but for 13 years I have been helping my family avoid bankruptcy.

Taxpayers foot the bill Questions also need to be answered about Fujitsu's contribution to the scandal's enormous cost to British taxpayers. This week, the government announced in its budget funding of 1.8 billion for the remuneration of deputy heads of post. Asked by MPs at a select committee hearing in January whether Fujitsu would contribute to the scandalous bill, which is expected to cost up to 1 billion, Patterson said Fujitsu was morally obliged to contribute to the costs, but that the scale would be determined by the result of the Horizon. public inquiry. There is no commitment yet on how much Fujitsu will pay. In September, Computer Weekly revealed that Fujitsu's Japan headquarters had injected 200m in UK companies to process financial indicators, which could have prevented it from bidding for work in the UK public sector. Fujitsu said the money transfer was part of a standard and regular review process covering all Fujitsu Group legal entities globally and was regularly carried out to ensure that the entities involved are able to properly carry out their business operations. This action was undertaken to allow the FSL [Fujitsu Services Ltd] to properly carry out all business operations. A Fujitsu employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: Their priority is Fujitsu shareholders, not sub-offices, employees or customers.