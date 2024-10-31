US State Department says Imran Khan's legal affairs are up to Pakistani courts





The US State Department has reiterated that legal issues surrounding Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are a matter for Pakistani courts.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the prosecution of Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, belongs to Pakistan and not the United States.

Miller responded to allegations that the United States was involved in Khan's impeachment, calling the allegations false. He said these issues had been discussed several times, reiterating that the political situation in Pakistan should be resolved by the people of Pakistan in accordance with its laws and constitution.

His statement followed a question about U.S. diplomat Donald Lu, who was mentioned in connection with Khan's ouster. Khan had previously accused the United States of orchestrating his expulsion in 2022, citing an alleged communication involving the American envoy.

Miller also responded to criticism from members of Congress who had recently written to President Biden, urging him to advocate for Khan's release. He stressed that discussions regarding U.S. officials should focus on relevant issues, rather than personal attacks or comments about their religion or sexual orientation.

Earlier this week, the State Department confirmed receipt of a letter signed by 60 members of Congress, sent on October 23. The letter called on the Biden administration to support human rights and democracy in Pakistan and demanded the release of Khan and other political prisoners. . The letter also raised concerns about internet censorship and allegations of election irregularities in Pakistan.

Miller said the administration would respond to members of Congress in due course. Pakistan's foreign ministry criticized the letter, saying it contradicted good diplomatic conduct and interstate relations.

