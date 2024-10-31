Kurdish leader in Syria calls for diplomatic solutions to conflict with Turkey Naharnet

The leader of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, in an interview with The Associated Press, called on international mediators to continue promoting diplomatic solutions to the complex array of conflicts in this Middle Eastern country, including the escalation of Turkish bombings against Kurdish areas.

Turkey has stepped up airstrikes in northern Iraq and northeast Syria following an Oct. 23 attack on a defense company in Ankara that killed five people and injured more than 20. Turkish airstrikes have targeted dozens of sites suspected of being linked to or affiliated with Kurdistan workers. (PKK), which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said the Ankara attack served as a pretext for a long-planned Turkish operation in Syria.

“The Turks claim that these attacks are a response to recent activities in Ankara. But that is not the reason, because the type and continuity of the attacks which are now entering their sixth day show that these are not “The Ankara incident was just an excuse,” Abdi told the AP in an interview Monday evening.

He said the Turkish strikes, which damaged power, oil and bakery facilities, had serious consequences for civilians and were part of Turkey's broader strategy to force demographic change by driving out residents. Kurds in the region.

The strikes killed at least 18 people, mostly civilians, and injured more than 60. Abdi said that in some cases Turkish strikes had targeted emergency teams responding to the initial strike.

Turkish bombing hampers fight against Islamic State group

Despite the strikes, Abdi said: “We are open to dialogue with all parties, including Turkey, even if their attacks persist. »

He called on the U.S.-led coalition, formed to fight the Islamic State militant group, and other mediators to continue promoting diplomatic solutions.

“We hope that these dialogues that we are talking about, which are happening through mediation, will continue and lead to results,” Abdi said.

He also expressed support for efforts to restart peace talks between Turkish authorities and the PKK, saying that if their problems were “resolved, it would also have a positive impact on the Kurdish question in Syria.”

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey's Western allies, including the United States. Turkey and the United States, however, do not agree on the status of Syrian Kurdish groups, allies of Washington in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the site of last week's attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) on Tuesday.

“We will not hesitate to use all means, tools and resources at our disposal to end terrorism,” Erdogan told TUSAS employees, gathered for the unveiling of a new domestically produced helicopter.

“Such treacherous and nefarious actions are the last gasps of the separatist organization,” he said. “They have no place in the future of our region or our country.”

However, also on Tuesday, Erdogan expressed tacit approval of Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli's recent comments suggesting that imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan could be granted parole if he renounces violence and dissolved the organization.

The escalation in northern Syria comes as the United States agreed to a gradual reduction of its troops in Iraq, as part of a broader withdrawal expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Even though the withdrawal applies only to Iraq, with no immediate plans to exit Syria, Abdi expressed concern about how the coalition's waning presence in the region could affect operations in Syria.

“We, along with coalition forces, are carrying out daily activities to neutralize ISIS cells, and if the coalition withdraws, the threat level would increase throughout the region,” Abdi said.

He added that Turkish bombing hampered the SDF's ability to carry out anti-IS operations, delaying two planned campaigns against cells in Syria.

U.S. officials have yet to announce a specific timetable for troop reductions in Syria, although discussions continue amid growing tensions.

Analysts say a US departure could lead to increased pressure on the SDF from Turkish and Syrian government forces, exacerbating the security vacuum in the region and the consequences of the conflict on civilians.

Talks are underway between the SDF and Assad's government

Abdi said dialogue between the SDF and the government of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus has continued since the early years of the 13-year-old Syrian uprising that turned into a civil war, although those discussions have yielded limited results.

“We have made many attempts to reach an agreement with the Syrian regime, but they have not yet produced results,” he said. The main sticking point, he explained, is the Syrian government's reluctance to recognize the SDF's administrative and military autonomy in the region. Kurdish forces have called for constitutional change that formalizes the SDF's role in security and governance after more than a decade of self-administration.

“For us, there are red lines,” Abdi said.

The prospect of reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian government presents additional challenges. There have been several attempts at rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara which have so far not resulted in an agreement.

According to Abdi, Turkey is pushing for a deal that would dismantle the existing self-administration in northeastern Syria.

“The Turkish government has clearly stated that it will reconcile with the Syrian regime on the basis of eliminating the current status of this region, which makes us its target,” he said.

The proposed reactivation of the 1998 Adana Agreement between Turkey and Syria, aimed at addressing security concerns along their shared border, could have serious consequences for the Kurdish region.