



The Home Office is creating a new European center as part of Sir Keir Starmer's drive to strengthen ties with the European Union. The new unit, which will sit within the International Strategy, Engagement and Devolution Directorate, would be led by Dan Hobbs, group chief executive of Migration and Borders. Officials were informed that the department will have responsibility for ensuring that our strategic approach to this work is consistent and works collaboratively across the department. According to the Guido Fawkes On the website, Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft said: "In the face of shared global challenges in areas such as irregular migration, a strong alliance between the UK and EU is vital . The Home Office is creating a new European center as part of Sir Keir Starmer's drive to strengthen ties with the European Union. ( PA wire ) This work is essential to the Department's Home Secretary's priorities on border security, safer streets and our national security. Dr Mike Galsworthy, President of the European Movement, said The Independent: This is very good news because it shows that this government is thinking both structurally and strategically about how we work with our continent. With so many dimensions of collaboration, coordination and overview are essential. This is a reassuring step forward. Sure, there will be a predictable cohort shouting that it's a Rejoin Hub or something, but they'd also cry Brexit betrayal if they saw a government minister eating a croissant and their screams should be dismissed with a single glance. The Interior Ministry declined to comment further. It comes just days after a new group of MPs from across the political spectrum formed to urge the Prime Minister to review the UK's relationship with the EU. The first meeting of the new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Europe, chaired by Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and her Conservative counterpart Timothy Kirkhope, took place last week. The group aims to uncover areas of mutual cooperation and interest and investigate the UK's relationship with the EU. The Prime Minister visited Brussels earlier this month as part of a wider attempt to reset the UK's relationship with the EU. While Sir Keir has previously insisted the UK will not rejoin the bloc in his lifetime, he has pledged to make Brexit work by renegotiating the deal agreed by Boris Johnson and the Tories. I have been very clear about not rejoining the EU, the single market, the customs union or [allowing a] return to freedom of movement, he said. Last week, the Prime Minister made the first major breakthrough in his big Brexit with a historic new defense deal with Germany. Sir Keir has struck a deal with the most influential and powerful member state of the European Union. Under the plans, German aircraft from the Luftwaffe, the German air force, will operate from a base in Britain to help protect the North Atlantic from the growing threat posed by Russia, while Around 400 jobs are expected to be created at a new munitions factory in the UK. . Defense Secretary John Healey said the deal represented a major boost to Europe's security and was a landmark moment in relations between the UK and Germany.

