



Above all, North Korea's discontent is expressed because the People's Republic is not as aggressive toward the United States as the North Korean leader. In Beijing, on the other hand, the Kim dictatorship is sometimes seen as a backward and inhumane regime unwilling to follow the path of China's opening up in 1980.

However, the Chinese leadership's biggest security concern at present is the situation in China. Burma TO DO. Local military leaders, with whom Beijing maintains close relations, could lose the civil war in China's neighboring country. Beijing had invested a lot of money in megaprojects and infrastructure in its neighboring country, so Xi Jinping initially relied on the corrupt generals who carried out the coup in Myanmar. This is what is at stake now.

Here too, Chinese leaders are said to be unhappy with the failure of military rule. China sees its task as protecting Chinese property and Chinese citizens in Myanmar. That's why Beijing is building closer ties with ethnic militias and other anti-government forces in Myanmar and striking new deals. Of particular concern is the shared border, where rebel groups have recently gained increasing ground and occupied border posts. Xi Jinping is above all concerned about peace and tranquility in Myanmar, so that trade can function again. China has previously tried to broker peace between the two sides, but without success.

Ultimately, this is the bitter lesson China learns from all this dealing with its neighbors: The People's Republic has become an economic superpower in recent decades and has also continued to strengthen its military capabilities. But this power is of no use if Xi Jinping cannot use it to gain influence.

Relations with its friends in North Korea and Russia in particular show that China is not ready to put pressure on these states. This also applies to Myanmar, where Beijing does not yet seem able to end the conflict. China's strategy of restraint leads these allied regimes to play under China's nose by acting against Chinese interests. So far, Xi Jinping still appears to be searching for how China can best assert its influence. This will remain a difficult balancing act for the People's Republic in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ausland/internationale-politik/id_100520124/chinas-praesident-xi-jinping-ist-besorgt-wegen-russland-und-nordkorea.html

