Abraham Samad and others visit Corruption Eradication Commission, urge investigation into corruption allegations linked to Jokowi family





Jakarta – Former KPK Chairman Abraham Samad visited the KPK. He said he wanted to question the follow-up given to the investigation into allegations of corruption linked to the family of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Abraham Samad came with former KPK head Saut Situmorang Roy Suryo, former Secretary of the Ministry of State Affairs Said Didu, constitutional law expert Refly Harun and a number of colleagues. One of the corruption allegations that Abraham Samad and others were asked to investigate was linked to a report by UNJ professor Ubaidillah Badrun. “We conveyed several things that several cases had been reported, for example, this was reported by Ubaidillah Badrun, a UNJ lecturer, two years ago. Then there were cases reported by Mr. Petrus from the PDI, and then through other friends, Mr. Marwan then had cases where “it is reported that what we discussed earlier were cases allegedly involving the Mulyono family,” Abraham told KPK reporters, Thursday (10/31/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT As we know, “Mulyono” is the subject of numerous discussions on social networks. The name Mulyono is associated with the name Jokowi when I was a kid until I finally changed my name. Abraham said there had been no follow-up action by the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) regarding the alleged corruption involving Jokowi's family. He also questioned KPK leaders. “We discussed it, we asked the KPK leadership to what extent these cases were followed up. Because we saw that there was a long period of vulnerability, yes, as a former KPK leader, I can calculate that it was quite long. time and it seems like it would be ideal if it could be improved for the investigation,” he said. Abraham affirmed that the Acting Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Nawawi Pmolango, and the Vice Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Alexander Marwata, who received them, were ready to act on the information reporting alleged corruption involving Jokowi's family who had entered the Corruption Eradication Commission. Abraham revealed that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) encountered obstacles in investigating the alleged corruption. “But again, in discussions with KPK leaders, there were certain obstacles. But what is clear is that there is fresh air because the KPK leadership has expressed its willingness to follow up on all cases like the ones I mentioned,” he said. . “Even though he could not provide certainty about the time frame for resolving the case, he promised to resolve it. This was the promise of the KPK leadership, so we see this as a positive thing. Although we know that there are possible conditions within the KPK “It is a little different from the conditions in which I led the Corruption Eradication Committee. There were internal conditions that could become obstacles for them, so I couldn't solve the problems as quickly as I did,” he continued. Also watch the video “Letters from Abraham Samad-Roman Baswedan to the National Police Chief, urging arrest of Firli Bahuri”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

