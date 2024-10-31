



Turkey will develop a local “Steel Dome” modeled on Israel’s “Iron Dome”; the reason is… The Turkish president was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the indigenous Gokbey helicopter built by the Gendarmerie at the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS) Headquarters, where he compared Turkey's “Steel Dome” to the famous “Iron Dome” of Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (file photo) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country plans to soon build its own multi-layered “Steel Dome” air defense system. The Turkish president also said his country would also increase its long-range missile capabilities. Previously, Turkey purchased the Russian S-400 defense system but was unable to deploy it due to fear of the United States. For those unfamiliar, Israel has a developed air defense system called the “Iron Dome system” and Turkey is trying to replicate it. “Steel Dome” of Türkiye The Turkish president was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the indigenous Gokbey helicopter built by the Gendarmerie at the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS) Headquarters, where he compared Turkey's “Steel Dome” to the famous “Iron Dome” of Israel. “We now better understand the importance of our multi-layered air defense system to our security. If they (Israel) have an “Iron Dome”, we will have a “Steel Dome”. We won't look at them and say why we don't have it. Although the president gave no time frame for the construction of the Steel Dome defense system, he compared it to Israel's air defense system. He said: “We will also increase our long-range missile capabilities during this period. » About Israel's Iron Dome Israel's Iron Dome air defense system was built to intercept rockets fired into its territory. It became operational in 2011 and uses truck-towed radar-guided missile units to blast short-range threats such as rockets, mortars and drones in flight. It also deployed a naval version of Iron Dome in 2017 to protect ships and maritime assets. The system determines whether a rocket is on track to hit a populated area; otherwise, the rocket is ignored and allowed to land safely. The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey's defense industry in December 2020 following its NATO ally's acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. He also excluded Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, of which he was a manufacturer and buyer. (With contribution from agencies)







