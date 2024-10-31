Pakistani lawmakers denounce US congressmen's letter on Imran Khan as 'interference in internal affairs' – Pakistan





Pakistan

Pakistani lawmakers denounce US Congress members' letter on Imran Khan as 'interference in internal affairs'

A total of 160 parliamentarians wrote a letter to Prime Minister Chehbaz

Updated on: Thu October 31, 2024 5:03:32 PM PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani parliamentarians have termed the letter written by US Congress members to President Joe Biden regarding the release of PTI founder Imran Khan as “interference in national affairs”.

A total of 160 Pakistani lawmakers have written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing concerns over interference by US congressmen in the country's international affairs.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they wanted to inform members of Congress that Pakistan is grappling with democratic challenges exacerbated by extremist politics in recent years.

The letter highlights that the PTI founder introduced the tradition of political violence against state institutions.

While referring to the violence on May 9, 2023, they wrote that Khan had incited riots and vandalism, besides provoking a mob to attack Parliament and the state television and Radio Pakistan buildings.

They alleged that the PTI founder had paralyzed the country twice by resorting to political violence in August 2014 when he staged a sit-in in Islamabad and in May 2022.

They claimed that Imran Khan, detained for several months in various cases, continued to incite his supporters from prison to create unrest and violence in the country.

Pakistani lawmakers further said that the PTI founder used social media to promote digital terrorism, unrest and chaos.

He also points out that some people residing in the US and UK are playing a role in spreading Imran Khan's negative campaign.

Last week, more than 60 members of the US House of Representatives had written a letter to President Biden urging him to put pressure on Islamabad to release PTI founder Imran Khan.

The Congress members stressed to the President that efforts should be made to secure the release of other political prisoners in Pakistan as well.

Also read: US Congress members supporting Imran Khan are revealed to be part of the Jewish lobby

In their letter, the lawmakers belonging to the Democratic party had urged President Biden to prioritize human rights in the US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write to you today to urge you to use the United States' considerable influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights abuses. 'man,' they wrote.

It later emerged that the US Congress members who wrote the letter to President Biden belonged to the Jewish lobby.

According to some surprising revelations, these US Congressmen were working on an anti-Pakistan agenda.

