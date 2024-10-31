IHC orders Adiala Prison to provide Imran Khan with facilities to which he is entitled





The Islamabad High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Prison to ensure that PTI founder Imran Khan is provided with all the facilities he is entitled to as per the prison manual.

The hearing was held in response to a demand by Noreen Niazi for better facilities for the PTI founder in prison. The DIG of Prisons and Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Prison appeared before the court.

The Deputy Superintendent informed the court that all facilities have already been provided to the PTI founder under the Prison Rules.

Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked: “Who from the Prisons Department is present? DIG Prisons Abdul Rauf replied that he was the DIG and mentioned that meetings with the PTI founder had already started. The deputy superintendent of Adiala prison said lawyers and family members had come the day before and all facilities had been provided.

Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked: “Where is lawyer Shoaib Shaheen?” He will confirm whether the facilities have been provided. The hearing was adjourned until Shoaib Shaheen arrived in court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir also ordered that the PTI founder be given newspapers.

When the hearing resumed, Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir said: “Shoaib Shaheen, the prison officials say the meetings have been restored. »

Shoaib Shaheen said the court should seek an affidavit to ensure that meetings continue without restrictions. Judge Arbab Tahir noted that, according to prison officials, meetings were restricted for security reasons.

Shoaib Shaheen further explained that Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq had ordered that in case of threat of imprisonment, the PTI founder should be produced before the High Court.

“After this order, they begged us to hold meetings inside the jail,” Shoaib Shaheen said, adding that the PTI founder was yet to receive any newspapers.

Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked: “Is there a provision for diaries in the prison manual? The deputy superintendent of Adiala prison responded in the affirmative, saying that newspapers were available in the prison. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir then warned the deputy superintendent not to create unnecessary complications for himself.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the PTI founder was not even allowed to call his sons. The Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Prison informed the court that the prison manual does not allow WhatsApp calls.

In response, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said: “Whether it is a WhatsApp call or any other method, you have to ensure that communication takes place. » Shoaib Shaheen added that the PTI founder had earlier been allowed to speak with his sons over the phone.

On the other hand, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of Islamabad High Court ordered the production of Azam Swati tomorrow at 9 am before the court.

Azam Swati was represented by lawyers Ali Bukhari, Zakariya Arif and Hassan Sajjad. He also filed for protective bond for other cases.

GHQ attack case: Imran Khan to receive case documents on November 8

Anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi will provide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan with documents related to the May 9, 2023 attack on GHQ on November 8.

The special court, headed by Justice Amjad Ali Shah, held the hearing at Adiala jail, where charge sheets were presented to 32 accused, including several prominent PTI leaders.

Notable personalities present included Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Usman Dar, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waseq Qayyum, Zartaj Gul, Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat, Kanwal Shauzab and Shireen Mazari.

The court was unable to distribute Imran Khan's documents during the session due to its cancellation, and PTI lawyers refused to collect the documents on his behalf without direct instructions. PTI legal representative Faisal Malik said: “We cannot accept documents for our founding president without explicit guidance. »

The court ordered the absent defendants to collect their documents within two days and confirmed that Imran Khan would receive his documents on November 8, with an indictment expected the same day.

