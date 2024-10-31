EU criticizes Turkey for continued deterioration of democratic standards and rule of law





The European Commission in its annual report on Turkey, published on Wednesday, said there are serious concerns about the continued deterioration of democratic standards, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights in Turkey during the reporting period. The overall human rights situation in the country has not improved and remains a matter of concern, the report said. The EU has criticized Turkey's presidential system because it weakens parliamentary power, limits legislative control and curbs the influence of the opposition. With broad executive powers centralized under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the report notes, parliament's ability to hold the government accountable has diminished, in part through the use of presidential decrees. Furthermore, the report condemns the replacement of opposition mayors with government-appointed administrators, calling the practice a serious blow to local democracy and voters' rights. Judicial independence was also highlighted as a major area of ​​concern. The EU report highlights the interference of the executive in the functioning of the judiciary and the lack of implementation of the judgments of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Turkey's continued detention of prominent figures such as Osman Kavala and Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirta, despite ECHR orders for their release, has also been criticized. The report cites Turkey's widespread enforcement of anti-terrorism laws as another persistent problem, which has led to the targeting of journalists, activists and political opponents, severely restricting civil liberties. Civil society organizations (CSOs), particularly those advocating for the rights of minorities and women, have also been subjected to intense scrutiny, with systematic audits and investigations stifling their operations. The EU has called on Turkey to align its legal standards with European standards, including guaranteeing fair trials, the rights of suspects and the presumption of innocence. The report reiterates that until meaningful reforms are undertaken, Turkey's EU accession negotiations will remain stalled. The report states that Turkey is still at an early stage of preparation in the area of ​​freedom of expression and that no progress has been made during the reporting period. Internet and media freedoms have been severely restricted by excessive fines on independent media, censorship and legal measures that stifle free expression online. The report also highlights the erosion of the right to free assembly, highlighting Turkey's frequent use of force against protesters, bans on public gatherings and restrictive regulations on civil society. In terms of minority rights, the report highlights persistent difficulties such as the lack of legal status for religious institutions, protection of minority languages, educational support, training of clergy, access to media in minority languages and difficulties linked to the exercise of property rights. The report also calls for in-depth investigations into hate crimes against religious minorities in the face of acts of vandalism and destruction of minority places of worship and cemeteries that took place during the reporting period. The EU further recommended strengthening protections against discrimination, calling for stronger legal guarantees for women, minorities and LGBTQ+ communities. The report highlights high rates of femicide, Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention and discriminatory practices against LGBTQ+ people as major human rights concerns. Furthermore, it raised alarm over Turkey's treatment of refugees, particularly the forced return of Syrians under the pretext of security, and restricted access to legal protections and services. The EU also urged Turkey to implement protections for people with disabilities and address insufficient support for children's rights, including access to education and protection against child labor. The Turkey 2024 report is part of the European Union's annual assessment of Turkey's progress and setbacks as a candidate country for EU membership. Every year, the European Commission publishes detailed reports on countries aspiring to join the EU, assessing their alignment with EU standards and addressing democratic governance, human rights, the rule of law, economic policies and much more. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/eu-criticizes-turkey-for-continued-deterioration-of-democratic-standards-and-rule-of-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos