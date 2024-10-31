Why Xi Jinping envies his predecessor

DENG XIAOPING was barely five feet tall, but the late Chinese leader was a political giant. He was a leading figure in the communist revolution and an uncompromising Leninist. Yet as a leader, he initiated market-oriented reforms and opened China to the world. On August 22, the 120th anniversary of Deng's birth, China's current leader, Xi Jinping, praised his extraordinary life.

As if picking up the torch from Deng, Xi also said China should deepen its commitment to the reform and opening-up agenda. This aroused the discontent of many observers. Much of what Mr. Xi has done during his 12 years in power runs counter to Deng's legacy.

Deng's most important reform was to reduce the role of the state in the economy and encourage private enterprise. “The party should first allow some people to get rich,” he said. Contrast that with Mr. Xi, who has harnessed market forces and reestablished a state-dominated growth model. His campaign for common prosperity aims to punish billionaires and reduce inequality.

The differences between the two leaders are also observed in the political domain. Deng called for the separation of the functions of the Communist Party and the government. He also touted the notion of collective leadership, with big decisions made by consensus. Mr. Xi, by contrast, has reimposed one-man rule. The party, for its part, is increasingly present in daily life.

When Deng was in power, China was still poor and relatively weak. Thus, in foreign affairs, he pleaded for keeping a low profile. Today, China is more powerful and Mr Xi more assertive. Deng's eldest son, Deng Pufang, made headlines in 2018 with a speech widely seen as an attack on Mr. Xi's increasingly ambitious foreign policy. China must know its place “in the world and not be authoritarian,” he said.

In one area at least, Mr. Xi is aligned with Deng. The late leader reportedly considered Mikhail Gorbachev an idiot for letting the Soviet Communist Party lose its grip on power. In 1989, faced with large pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square, Deng ordered troops to crush the demonstrations, at the cost of hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.

Chinese leaders rarely talk about this episode. But Mr. Xi made an exception in his remarks on August 22. At a critical moment, Comrade Deng Xiaoping led the Party and the people to firmly oppose the unrest and resolutely defend the power of the socialist state. » Few doubt that Mr. Xi, if faced with a similar challenge to the party's power, would act as forcefully.

