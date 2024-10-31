Harris, Trump to rally in Arizona, Nevada as time runs out to win over votersExBulletin





This combination of file photos shows Vice President Harris speaking at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 26, and former President Donald Trump at a rally on October 22 in Greensboro, Carolina from the North. AP/AP

toggle AP/AP legend

The presidential campaign heads west Thursday as Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump make their closing arguments to voters in the critical states of Arizona and Nevada.

With five days until voting closes on Election Day, the candidates are expected to address Latino voters in both states and talk about border security, one of the top issues of the campaign.

In Arizona, Trump will be in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, to speak at an event with Tucker Carlson, the conservative commentator known for stirring controversy. Harris will speak at a rally in Phoenix where Los Tigres del Norte, a famous Mexican norteo band based in California, is expected to perform.

Arizona, which Trump lost by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2020, remains one of the most hotly contested states in this year's elections. Republicans hope that a ballot measure that would make illegal border crossing a state crime will help motivate support for Trump, while Democrats have sought to mobilize voters around a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.

With their stop in Nevada, home to a large population of service sector workers, both candidates will return to a state where they have touted plans to eliminate taxes on hourly workers' tips.

Trump will be in the town of Henderson, just outside Las Vegas. Harris will be in Reno and Las Vegas, where she will appear alongside pop icon Jennifer Lopez and Man, a Mexican pop rock group.

In Arizona, Latinos make up 25% of the eligible voting population, while in Nevada, they make up just over one in five eligible voters, according to the Pew Research Center. Democrats have traditionally won over a significant share of the population, but polls have shown the Republican candidate narrowing that advantage.

The Sun Belt's momentum comes as both candidates continue to deal with the fallout from a crude joke by comedians referring to Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage during Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York last weekend.

The remark initially sparked a wave of backlash against Trump, but on Wednesday Harris was cleaning up comments made by President Biden during a video call in which he appeared to call supporters a Garbage Trump. Trump responded Wednesday in Wisconsin by speaking to the press from inside a garbage truck.

Trump will also make an unusual campaign stop Thursday in New Mexico, a state that has not elected a Republican to the White House since 2004. The rally in Albuquerque will mark his first appearance in the reliably Democratic state since his run for the House White in 2020. Home.

