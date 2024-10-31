De Gadjah ensures Prabowo and Jokowi go to Bali before the end of the 2024 regional election campaign

DENPASAR, NusaBali.com – Bali governor and vice governor candidates Made Muliawan Arya and Putu Agus Suradnyana (Mulia-PAS) will receive an injection of energy when President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo come in Bali in the near future.

After undergoing the first open debate between governor and vice governor candidates during the 2024 Bali Governor Election campaign in Sanur, Denpasar, Wednesday (10/30/2024), Muliawan Arya alias De Gadjah was happy to confirm it. Mainly regarding the arrival of Prabowo, who is also the general president of Gerindra, which he has been waiting for all this time.

Pak Prabowo will come to Bali between 1st or 2nd (November), please pray for me, said De Gadjah, the candidate for Bali governorship proposed by NasDem, PKS, PAN, Golkar, Gerindra, Democrat, PKN and PSI (KIM Plus) to the media during a press conference after the public debate on Wednesday evening.

Besides Prabowo, Jokowi, who is also the father of PSI General Chairman Kaesang Pangarep, would also be present in Bali. Recently, many videos have been released on social media showing the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia entrusting the city of Denpasar to mayoral candidate and deputy mayor Gede Ngurah Ambara Putra-I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto.

“Pak Jokowi will be with (Prabowo) or not, but Pak Jokowi will also come,” added De Gadjah.

De Gadjah, who is also Chairman of DPD Gerindra Bali, does not want to reveal the format of the event that Prabowo will participate in when he comes to Bali during this campaign period. The location of the event is also uncertain, following the allocation of campaign zones on the day Prabowo will be present on the Island of the Gods.

“Yes, if the area is Denpasar, it is in Denpasar, if the area next to it is in Badung,” said this young politician born in Denpasar.

According to Decree Number 111 of 2024 of the Bali KPU Concerning Determining the Campaign Implementation Schedule in the 2024 Bali Gubernatorial Election, Mulia-PAS received campaign quotas in Zone II and Zone II. zone I on November 1 and 2.

Zone II includes the city regencies of Bangli, Karangasem, Klungkung, Gianyar and Denpasar. Meanwhile, Zone I covers the regencies of Badung, Tabanan, Buleleng and Jembrana. *rat