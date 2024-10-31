Donald Trump vows to protect women whether they like it or not | US elections 2024





Donald Trump took his habit of describing himself as a protector of women a step further Wednesday night in Wisconsin when he said he would protect them, whether women liked it or not, if he won a second term in office. the White House.

I said, 'Well, I'm going to do it whether women like it or not,'” Trump said. I will protect them.

This rhetorical addition was taken up by the Harris campaign as an issue of reproductive rights and broader concerns about gender roles and autonomy under a possible Trump administration.

Donald Trump thinks he should be able to make decisions about what you do with your body, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a social media post. Whether you like it or not.

Sarafina Chitika, a spokeswoman for the Harris campaign, added that Trump thinks he knows more than American women. Another spokesperson called the comment a guiding principle of the Trump campaign.

Dozens of sexual misconduct allegations have been made against the Republican nominee over the years, including a new allegation last week. Trump denies them all. Last year, a judge ruled that a rape accusation against Trump was substantially true.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded: Harris may be the first female vice president, but she has implemented dangerously liberal policies that have left women worse off financially and far less safer than it was four years ago under President Trump.

Trump made the remarks in Wisconsin, where he arrived at a rally in a white garbage truck dressed as a sanitation worker, aiming to draw attention to Joe Biden's remarks that Republicans interpreted as calling Trash Trump supporters. Biden clarified that he was talking about comments from a podcaster who made a series of blatantly racist jokes during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, including about blacks, Latinos and Jews.

Trump told the rally crowd Wednesday that his advisers had advised him against portraying himself as a protector of women.

They said: Sir, I just don't think it's appropriate for you to say that. I pay these guys a lot of money; can you believe it? » Trump said.

I said, “Well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not.” I will protect them. I will protect them from the arrival of migrants. I will protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and many other things.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Subscribe to the US election edition of The Stakes

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a far-reaching presidential election

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Trump began portraying himself as a protector of women at a rally in September, when he declared, “I am your protector.” I want to be your protector. As president, I must be your protector. I hope you're not overdoing it. I hope the fake news doesn't disappear, Oh, he wants to be their protector. Well, I am. As president, I must be your protector.

Polls show Trump trailing Harris among female voters, while leading among men.

Harris made reproductive rights central to her campaign after Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who quickly struck down abortion rights, a move for which Trump often takes credit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/31/donald-trump-women-protector-wisconsin-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos