Turkey announces upfront payment for $23 billion F-16 jet contract





ANKARA Turkey's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that an initial payment for a military sales package including 40 new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets has been made. The contracts took effect once the initial payment was made, a Turkish Defense Ministry official told reporters, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT and other media outlets. Technical talks with U.S. government officials and manufacturing company officials regarding the purchase of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft are ongoing, the official added, without providing further details. Ankara seeks to reprice the estimated $23 billion military budget, as well as obtain reimbursement for the roughly $1.4 billion it paid to buy F-35 fighter jets before being withdrawn of the stealth fighter jet program. We have a collection of $1.45 billion. We will continue to take measures to recover this debt, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month in New York, where he traveled to attend the UN General Assembly summit. It's not a small amount. We will continue to take steps to collect this information, he added. Ankara's attempt to acquire F-16s has been a nearly five-year saga. Turkey tabled its bid in 2020 after being blocked from purchasing the F-35s under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act following its 2019 purchase of Russian S-air defense systems. 400. CAATSA was overwhelmingly passed by Congress in 2017 to deter significant defense transactions with Russia. The Biden administration did not formally approve the sale of the F-16 until January of this year, when Turkey approved Sweden's membership in NATO, dropping nearly two years of objections. The expansion of the transatlantic alliance has become a key foreign policy point of the Biden administration in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an effort to maintain the deterrent capabilities of its air fleet, Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army, is also seeking to accelerate the acquisition process. Among the options considered by Ankara is the joint production of F-16 parts. Turkey had previously manufactured some parts for its own fleet and those of regional countries.

