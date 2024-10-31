



Pakistani lawmakers call letter from 62 US congressmen on Imran Khan 'interference' in internal affairs

Letter from 160 lawmakers to PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights reservations over foreign support for PTI founder

As many as 160 Pakistani parliamentarians have written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing their reservations over the letter 62 US Congress members sent to President Joe Biden calling for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, the channel reported on Thursday television 24NewsHD.

Terming the US Congress members' letter as “interference in Pakistan's internal affairs”, Pakistani lawmakers expressed serious concerns over the move, given the PTI's rhetoric and its campaign to discredit Pakistan's institutions. 'State.

The MPs said it was their duty as parliamentarians to inform Congress members, through the Prime Minister, that Pakistan faces democratic challenges, which have become more complex due to extremist political tactics .

In the text of the letter, the parliamentarians said that the PTI founder [Imran Khan] introduced political violence and made criminal threats against state institutions.

They mentioned that on May 9, 2023, the PTI founder was involved in inciting riots and vandalism, even encouraging mobs to attack Parliament, the state television building and Radio Pakistan.

The PTI founder, they said, had already paralyzed the country with disruptive policies in August 2014 and May 2022. The PTI founder continued to incite unrest and violence from jails in Islamabad and Lahore and used digital terrorism on social media to promote chaos. unrest and threats against the state.

According to the letter, elements based in the US and UK are also playing a role in the PTI founder's negative campaign, forcing these countries to take extraordinary measures against their own citizens.

In the letter, the lawmakers note that America monitors communications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and that the Military Commissions Act of 2006 authorizes prosecutions under certain conditions.

The letter further states that the views of members of the US Congress on the upcoming general elections in February 2024 are incorrect, as these elections have been internationally recognized as free and fair.

They added that the PTI tried to discredit the electoral process whenever it failed, as it did in the 2008 and 2013 elections.

The parliamentarians also pointed out in the letter that the PTI founder's account of apologies towards the Taliban, his views on gender, his lack of respect for parliamentary democracy and his disregard for diplomatic principles reflect his character.

The lawmakers said they were surprised that members of the US Congress would support someone who was tried in a Los Angeles court for denying paternity of his daughter and who remains a fugitive from the same court.

The Parliament letter further stated that the PTI founder was currently serving a prison term on proven charges of corruption, saying that comments by Congress members on these ongoing cases could influence the judicial process.

The letter also mentioned that Oxford University had dropped the PTI founder's application due to his criminal record.

The parliamentarians said: “Political parties in Pakistan lobby for support from all groups, and comments like these on Pakistani politics are considered interference and baseless. »

They also commented on the unprecedented level of political activism in the United States, but said it was unacceptable to involve other countries in election issues to satisfy a particular group of voters.

The parliamentarians concluded that the PTI founder had created the most serious crisis in recent history for Pakistan-US relations and had also misused diplomatic channels for political gain.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Kamal, Asiya Naz Tanoli and Khalid Magsi are among the signatories of the letter.

About a week ago, 62 members of the US Congress called on President Biden to advocate for the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

In their letter, the members of Congress, including prominent Muslim members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, urged the Biden administration to seek assurances from Pakistani authorities regarding the safety of PTI founder Imran Khan.

They also asked US diplomats to visit the PTI leader in prison and stressed that US policy should focus on the human rights situation in Pakistan.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 and has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as prime minister in 2022, after which he launched a protest movement against a coalition of his rivals led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Journalist: Ahmed Mansoor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.24newshd.tv/31-Oct-2024/pakistani-mps-declare-62-us-congressmen-s-letter-about-imran-khan-as-interference-in-internal-affairs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos