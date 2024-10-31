Sir Graham Brady interview: Tory kingmaker on secrets, Kemi Badenoch and why his hair is better than Boris Johnson's as his tell-all memoir makes waves





The office of the 1922 Committee upon the announcement of the result of the vote of confidence in Theresa May, December 12, 2018 Stéphane Rousseau Cocooned in the mahogany bar of the OWO Guards in Whitehall, as the late October twilight turns dark, I have spent the last hours and twenty-two minutes trying to convince Sir Graham Brady to say something wicked. It's a double step. The new conservative peer and former president of 22 The 1922 Committee, made up of Conservative backbenchers for fourteen years, has the most finely maintained poker face in the game: it enjoys playing cat and mouse with the press, without letting anything slip . While the upper echelons of modern British politics remain fuzzy and filter cross-party similarities, it turns out that Sir Graham is the notable exception. This is why his first book, Kingmakerhas been eagerly awaited by political insiders, including, one must assume, by the last five Conservative prime ministers. David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are all recognized on the back cover with a large ceremonial score in the middle of each of their names. It was during Brady's tenure that everyone fell on their sword. It was he, as president of the 22, who received letters from deputies, generally in a strictly confidential manner. There is a threshold: if 15 percent of the parliamentary party submits a letter, a vote must be called. At the heart of this book is the theme of secrecy. These letters were kept in a safe in Brady's office, visible only to him: and although he still does not reveal any names, this is the first time he has indicated the pace and volume of these very important summonses . Kingmaker sold at the Waterstones stand at the Conservative Party conference, and the equations reveal that per page, Boris Johnson's new 727-page epic, Unchainedis about half the price of Brady's 293 pages, boasting the revelation of secrets, lies and the truth about five prime ministers. Well, Brady laughs over Darjeeling tea, a lot of people would say it's more fun to read 300 pages than to get through 700: but I just urge people, if they bother to read 700 Boris pages, they would have to throw in 300 of my pages just to check a few things.

