Donald Trump holds rally in Gastonia, North Carolina





The rally takes place on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign in Charlotte.

GASTONIA, N.C. Former President Donald Trump is making another trip to North Carolina. He will travel to Gastonia on Saturday, November 2, for a rally as part of his 2024 presidential campaign for his return to the White House.

The Trump campaign announced that the rally would take place at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, located along Gaston Day School Road. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and remarks are scheduled for noon.

The rally in Gastonia will take place hours before Vice President Kamala Harris holds her own get-out-the-vote rally in Charlotte. Harris' event is scheduled to run from 5 to 9 p.m.

Both rallies take place on the last day of early voting in North Carolina. The State Board of Elections reported Tuesday that more than 3.1 million ballots had been cast. That's slightly behind 2020, which was then about 3.4 million ballots cast. However, experts point out that it is difficult to compare these years, given the number of mail-in votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both are well ahead of the 1.8 million votes cast in 2016 at this point.

North Carolina is a key state for both parties, both presidentially and in key elections. The Tar Heel State saw both campaigns hold rallies and other events during the final days of the 2024 election cycle. Tim Walz, current governor of Minnesota and Harris' vice presidential running mate, was in Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday for campaign rallies. A week ago, Trump's running mate and current Ohio senator JD Vance held a rally at Monroe Town Hall.

Harris and Trump were also in North Carolina on Wednesday. Harris was in Raleigh while Trump was in Rocky Mount.

Gastonia is located approximately 21 miles west of Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte will have live coverage of all local and state elections beginning at 7 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday, November 5 streaming on WCNC+, and all election results can be found by texting the word ELECTION to 704-329- 3600. or go to WCNC Charlotte's election page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/gastonia/donald-trump-rally-gastonia-2024/275-1cc72250-73d2-452c-98a8-95ced6c5ae25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos