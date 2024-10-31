Prime Minister Modi's big Diwali announcement: 'One Nation One Election, UCC will soon become a reality'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Unity Day that the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal would soon be approved by the cabinet and would be presented before the winter session of Parliament this year . Prime Minister Modi was speaking at a mega event to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 149th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state. The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal aims to hold the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections either on a single day or within a specific time frame. “We are now working towards a 'One Nation One Election', which will strengthen Indian democracy, give the best possible outcome to India's resources and the country will get a new impetus in realizing the dream of a developed India” , Prime Minister Modi said. Modi also made a big announcement regarding the Uniform Civil Code. “Today, India is moving towards the ‘One Nation One Civil Code’, which is a secular civil code,” he said. Recalling one of his speeches at the Red Fort, Modi said the civil code is inspired by the principle of social unity championed by Patel. If the Uniform Civil Code is adopted, India will have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance, regardless of religion. He also said that One Nation Identity has been a successful venture, listing initiatives such as Aadhaar Card, GST, One Nation One Power Grid and One Nation One Ration Card. Further, Modi also said that Article 370, which was repealed by the NDA government in August 2019, has been “buried forever”. Comparing the constitutional provision to a wall, Modi said Article 370 hampered the implementation of our Constitution. He added that voting took place without discrimination for the first time in the recent parliamentary elections. “For the first time the Chief Minister of this place took oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and that is our humble tribute to the creators of the Constitution. He further attacked the opposition, saying those who preach the Constitution are also the ones who insult it the most.

