93 Rohingya refugees arrive in Aceh with six deceased companions





Aceh city. Ninety-three Rohingya refugees arrived illegally on the Aceh coast early Thursday, bringing with them six deceased people, local authorities reported. The refugees were found stranded on the coast of Madat district in eastern Aceh, where the bodies of six people were lying on the ground, covered with sarongs. “The bodies have not yet been buried due to the procedures required for foreign nationals,” said Munawir, head of the East Aceh health department. “Preliminary information indicates that they died at sea, but police are investigating the exact cause of death,” he added. Syamsul Bahri, head of the regency's political affairs and security agency, reported that the refugees arrived around 4 a.m. “Our team is currently documenting all the refugees and so far we have recorded 93 people,” Syamsul said. The refugees reportedly disembarked from their boat offshore and swam to the village of Meunasah Hasan in eastern Aceh. Local authorities are coordinating with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other international organizations to help manage the situation. Indonesia has increasingly become a destination for the predominantly Muslim Rohingya seeking to escape persecution in Myanmar. The previous government of President Joko Widodo implemented strict measures to dismantle “migrant smuggling syndicates” that profited from transporting refugees to Indonesia. Despite these efforts, hundreds of Rohingya refugees continue to land each month in Aceh and neighboring provinces, facing opposition from local residents and often suffering mistreatment at the hands of smugglers, who sometimes force them to swim to sea. 'to the coast to avoid being spotted by Indonesian patrols. In March, a local search and rescue team recovered nine bodies believed to be Rohingya refugees after a boat carrying dozens of people sank off the coast of Aceh. The next day, rescuers found 69 refugees stranded on the overturned hull, while others were missing. Indonesia, which is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention, has maintained that it has no formal obligation to accept refugees. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/93-rohingya-refugees-arrive-in-aceh-with-six-deceased-companions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos