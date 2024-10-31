Trump, with vest and accessories, turns his attention to destroying Biden for a garbage gaffe





Donald Trump broke out props Wednesday in the final days of this chaotic campaign as the former president seized on a garbled remark from President Joe Biden that appeared to insult Trump voters like trash.

Trump exited his plane before a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, wearing a bright orange and yellow safety vest before getting into a garbage truck with a large TRUMP sign on the side to answer questions from reporters.

Biden has personally denied calling Trump supporters trash, saying his comment during a video call Tuesday night was misinterpreted. The White House, on a clean-up mission, insisted the president was talking about only one person, the little-known comedian who called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage this weekend as he warmed up the Madison Square Garden crowd for Trump.

Whatever Biden's intention, Republicans eager to move on from the backlash from the New York rally pounced on the remark, with Trump leading the way on the campaign trail.

From the passenger seat of the garbage truck, Trump suggested that Biden's comment should be attributed to Kamala Harris herself, saying the episode was truly worse than when Hillary Clinton described half of Trump's supporters as deplorable during of the 2016 campaign.

Between attacks on Biden and Harris over the remark, Trump said he didn't think the military should be used to respond to enemies in the phrase he used to describe Americans who might protest his return to power. He also said he would accept the election results, with a familiar reservation.

If they find no evidence of cheating, I will accept the results. I hope that will be the case, Trump said. Win, lose or draw, I hope that's the case.

Still wearing his safety vest, Trump opened his rally in Green Bay, one of his last chances to address Wisconsin voters before next week's election by talking at length about the props. He congratulated his very capable staff for putting everything together so quickly, then recapitulated their prior discussion.

One of my colleagues came in and said to me: Sir, you know that the word trash is the hottest thing right now. It's the hottest thing out there. Sir, would you like to drive a garbage truck? » Trump said. They stopped that garbage truck. I don't know how they did it so quickly. I have very competent people. They put a big sign on the truck. Have you seen it?

The former president continued his story, recalling his astonishment at the height of the truck and saying that he could have done with a smaller model. He praised the appearance of the truck driver. He looked like Cary Grant in his prime and admitted his anxiety about getting in the truck with so many cameras watching him. At one point, Trump appeared to grab and miss a doorknob.

I said, Man, if I don't get up there, it's going to be really embarrassing. These stupid people will say he has cognitive and physical disabilities, Trump told the Wisconsin crowd. So the staircase, the first staircase, like here. I said, shit, so I had adrenaline and I did it.

Harris responded to Biden's comments earlier Wednesday, telling reporters: “I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on their vote.”

I believe the work I do is to represent all people, whether they support me or not, Harris said at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. And as president of the United States, I will be president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not.

Shortly before Harris took the stage at the Washington Ellipse, the same park where Trump had, on January 6, 2021, called on his supporters to fight like hell, Biden lit the fuse during a conversation with supporters of the pro-Harris Voto Latino.

And the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage, Biden said. Well let me tell you something I don't know, the Puerto Ricans that I know or Puerto Rico where I am in my home state of Delaware, they are good, decent, honorable people.

The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, Biden added, pausing for a moment before continuing: His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and un-American.

Harris told reporters that she spoke with Biden after his speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening, but that the garbage gaffe did not happen.

The White House transcript of the call, shared with the press, shows Biden saying supporters are singular, not partisans.

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, spoke to Trump at Wednesday's rally. He, too, used the platform to criticize Biden.

This is not trash, Favre told the crowd. How dare (Biden) say that?

Trump thanked Favre for his support, saying no one was like him and that he was a special guy.

The former president, later in his own remarks, addressed the subject of women and his previously stated desire to protect them, a message his advisers had warned him against using.

Defiant, Trump continued.

I want to protect the women of our country, he declared. Well, I'm going to do it whether women like it or not. I will protect them.

