Turkish opposition protests mayor's arrest for 'links to PKK' | News

Turkey's opposition parties protested Thursday against what they said was a politically motivated arrest of an opposition mayor over his alleged links to the banned Kurdish militant group the PKK.
Ahmet Ozer, 64, mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district and member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was arrested early Wednesday, with the government quickly appointing an administrator to replace him.
The CHP and DEM, the main pro-Kurdish party – which called his arrest a “political coup” – had called on demonstrators to gather in front of Esenyurt town hall.
But the venue had to be changed after police cordoned off the area and banned demonstrations, with around a thousand demonstrators gathering in a square several kilometers away.
“The administrator appointed by the government will leave but we will stay!” the crowd chanted, waving banners and flags.
The Interior Ministry said Ozer was arrested for “membership in the PKK terrorist organization”, with prosecutors saying he had been in contact with suspected PKK members for 10 years.
The PKK, which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 which has left thousands dead, is included on the blacklist of terrorist organizations by Turkey and its Western allies.
Taken to the Caglayan courthouse on Wednesday evening, Ozer denied the accusations, private television NTV reported as several hundred people demonstrated outside, including Ekrem Imamoglu, the powerful opposition mayor of Istanbul.
Speaking at Thursday's protest, Imamoglu accused authorities of playing “a dirty game” against Esenyurt.
“What they are doing is nothing more than protecting their power, rooted in corruption and anarchy,” he told the crowd, calling on the government to respect the will of the people.
– “An undeniable political dimension” –
A university professor, Ozer was elected in March when opposition candidates won in many cities across Turkey, including Istanbul.
He is known to be close to Imamoglu, a major figure in the CHP and likely to be a candidate in the 2028 presidential election.
Ankara's opposition CHP mayor, Mansur Yavas, said there was an “undeniably political dimension” to Ozer's arrest, writing on concerns about “democracy and the rule of law”.
And CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said the arrest was “based on allegations and abstract statements contained in a book (Ozer) written years ago.”
The arrest comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed full support for one of his political ally's attempts to reach out to Turkey's Kurds, describing it as a “window of opportunity.”
The Turkish government has removed dozens of elected Kurdish mayors in the southeast and replaced them with its own administrators.
Six months ago, election authorities removed the DEM party's elected mayor in the eastern city of Van, sparking furious protests when he was replaced by the losing candidate from Erdogan's AKP party .
Following these negative reactions, the winning candidate was subsequently reinstated.
