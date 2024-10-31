Can't compromise on India's borders: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Kachchh | News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating Diwali with Indian Armed Forces personnel in Gujarat's Kachchh, on Thursday said his government cannot compromise on even an “inch” of the country's borders.

“Indians feel that their country is safe because of you; when the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans,” Modi said, addressing the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. , Army, Navy and Air Force at Sir Creek. in the neighborhood.

“In the past, attempts have been made to turn this region into a battlefield. The enemy has long had its eyes on this region. But we are not worried since you are protecting the nation. Our enemy also knows this well,” Modi asserted, adding, “Today, there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on a single centimeter of the country’s borders. »

The comments come a day after Indian and Chinese troops completed the opt-out process at two friction points in the Demchok and Depsang plains of eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Last week, New Delhi and Beijing agreed to disengagement at the border, where 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers are stationed on both sides, four years after the standoff between the two countries.

In his speech, Modi emphasized that India's enemies “see the end of their sinister plans” when they see the Indian armed forces. While attempts were made in the past to capture Sir Creek “in the name of diplomacy” by the enemy, he, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, raised his voice against such attempts, he added.

His government, Modi said, believes in the strength of the army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of India's enemies, as reported by the news agency. PTI.

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi expressed gratitude to military personnel for protecting Indian citizens amid the region's harsh environmental conditions. “Happy to have celebrated Diwali with our brave personnel of BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force at Lakki Nala in Creek region, Kutch. This area is both difficult and isolated. The days are scorching and it's also cold. The Creek region also faces other environmental challenges. Our security personnel stand firm in inhospitable places and protect us. We are very proud of them.

Future plans for the armed forces

Sharing his vision for the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi said we consider the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, “but their strength will increase significantly when they come together.” He added that his government was constantly striving to provide the latest equipment to the armed forces and make it one of the most advanced armies in the world.

The creation of the post of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) is a step forward, and the government is currently working on the creation of an integrated theater command, which will allow better coordination between the army, the air force and navy, said the Prime Minister.

Infrastructure development in border areas is a “top priority,” he added. The Prime Minister said the Border Roads Organization (BRO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Defence, has so far constructed 80,000 kilometers of roads, PTI report declared.

“We are in the era of new age warfare. Drone technology is one example. Countries currently at war use drones for different purposes. We are purchasing Predator drones for all three wings of the armed forces,” he said.

With PTI inputs