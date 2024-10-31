Abraham Samad suggests Prabowo re-elect KPK chief





Abraham Samad, former chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee. (medcom.id/Chandra)

Jakarta: President Prabowo Subianto was asked to trace the background of the ten names of candidates for the leadership (capim) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which had been submitted by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the DPR. If Prabowo is not satisfied with these names, it is recommended to repeat the selection process. “So we encourage the government, because there are regulations so the government can cancel it, they can recreate the panel,” said former KPK Chairman Abraham Samad at the KPK Red and White Building, South Jakarta , Thursday October 31, 2024. . Samad said Prabowo could repeat the selection of KPK leaders to ensure that the eradication of corruption in his era goes well. The head of state is supposed to ensure that the issue of eradicating corruption takes place optimally when he is in power. Reestablish a panel and reselect KPK leadership candidates. “It is not too late if we want to produce credible KPK leaders,” Samad said. Samad thinks there is still time if Prabowo wants to repeat the KPK chief selection process. This, he said, depends on the will of the government. “This could be the case now, or even if it has reached the DPR, if the government has a strong desire and sees that there are conditions, after researching and profiling these ten people, it turns out that these people cannot meet the maximum expectations, so he can form a new committee,” Samad explained. The panel submitted ten names to Jokowi. They are Vice Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee Johanis Tanak, National Police Commissioner Poengky Indarti and Inspector General of the Ministry of Agriculture Setyo Budiyanto. Next, Agus Joko Purwono, Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, Djoko Poerwanto, Fitroh Rohcahyanto, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, Ida Basuki and Michael Rolandi Cesnanta Brata.

