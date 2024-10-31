India will not spare terrorist masters: PM Modi urges nation to unite against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas program on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Thursday, October 31, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Thursday, October 31, 2024, emphasized that terrorism will not be tolerated and urged the nation to strengthen its unity in the face of current challenges.

“The masters of the terrorists now know that harming India will not yield any results, because India will not spare them!” PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the challenges faced in the North-East region, emphasizing that the government has effectively combatted separatism through “dialogue, trust and development”.

He hailed the Bodo and Bru-Reang Accords for establishing peace and stability and noted that the agreement with the Tripura National Liberation Front resolved long-standing unrest. “India is moving forward in peace, development and prosperity,” he added.

Reflecting on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They made the Indian Constitution and Indian democracy victorious. They put an end, thanks to their votes, to propaganda that had lasted for 70 years. Today, on the occasion of National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that many threats to national unity have been overcome over the past decade. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the successful resolution of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, terming it an important step towards national integration.

He said, “When the history of the 21st century is written, there will be a chapter on how India eradicated the disease of Naxalism. » The Prime Minister described India's current trajectory as one of vision, direction and determination.

“Today we have before us an India which has vision, direction and determination. Such an India is both empowering and inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and also on the path of evolution, which knows the importance of both strength and peace,” he said.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about India's rapid and “abnormal” development amid global turmoil, saying, “It is not normal to develop at the fastest pace amidst the great turmoil of the world. messages during Yuddha.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that as the world faces crises, countries are increasingly looking towards India. “This is not normal; this is a new story that is being created. Today, the world sees how India is resolving its problems with determination.”

However, Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns over forces trying to create instability in India. With the growing strength of India and the growing sense of unity in India, some forces are trying to sow instability and anarchy in India.

They are committed to harming India's economic interests. These forces want the wrong messages to be conveyed to investors across the world, thereby creating a negative image of India. These people are even targeting the Indian Army. Disinformation campaigns are being carried out. They want to create separation within the army…The sole aim of their efforts is to weaken Indian society and its unity. These people never want India to develop. Because the policy of a weak India and a poor India suits these people. This dirty policy was carried out while weakening the country for five decades. We must identify this gang of urban naxals, those who dream of breaking the country and work with the idea of ​​destroying it, wearing false masks on their faces. We must fight them, he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, saying Patel's work continues to inspire future generations. After honoring Patel, he administered the unity oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Kevadia Parade Ground.

The Ekta Diwas parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and a marching band. Special attractions included a Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF bikers, an exhibition of Indian martial arts by the BSF, a show of marching band by school children and a “Surya Kiran” flypast by the Indian Air Force.