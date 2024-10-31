Politics
India will not spare terrorist masters: PM Modi urges nation to unite against terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas program on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Thursday, October 31, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Thursday, October 31, 2024, emphasized that terrorism will not be tolerated and urged the nation to strengthen its unity in the face of current challenges.
“The masters of the terrorists now know that harming India will not yield any results, because India will not spare them!” PM Modi.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the challenges faced in the North-East region, emphasizing that the government has effectively combatted separatism through “dialogue, trust and development”.
He hailed the Bodo and Bru-Reang Accords for establishing peace and stability and noted that the agreement with the Tripura National Liberation Front resolved long-standing unrest. “India is moving forward in peace, development and prosperity,” he added.
Reflecting on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They made the Indian Constitution and Indian democracy victorious. They put an end, thanks to their votes, to propaganda that had lasted for 70 years. Today, on the occasion of National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He stressed that many threats to national unity have been overcome over the past decade. Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the successful resolution of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, terming it an important step towards national integration.
He said, “When the history of the 21st century is written, there will be a chapter on how India eradicated the disease of Naxalism. » The Prime Minister described India's current trajectory as one of vision, direction and determination.
“Today we have before us an India which has vision, direction and determination. Such an India is both empowering and inclusive, sensitive and alert, humble and also on the path of evolution, which knows the importance of both strength and peace,” he said.
During his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about India's rapid and “abnormal” development amid global turmoil, saying, “It is not normal to develop at the fastest pace amidst the great turmoil of the world. messages during Yuddha.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that as the world faces crises, countries are increasingly looking towards India. “This is not normal; this is a new story that is being created. Today, the world sees how India is resolving its problems with determination.”
However, Prime Minister Modi expressed concerns over forces trying to create instability in India. With the growing strength of India and the growing sense of unity in India, some forces are trying to sow instability and anarchy in India.
They are committed to harming India's economic interests. These forces want the wrong messages to be conveyed to investors across the world, thereby creating a negative image of India. These people are even targeting the Indian Army. Disinformation campaigns are being carried out. They want to create separation within the army…The sole aim of their efforts is to weaken Indian society and its unity. These people never want India to develop. Because the policy of a weak India and a poor India suits these people. This dirty policy was carried out while weakening the country for five decades. We must identify this gang of urban naxals, those who dream of breaking the country and work with the idea of destroying it, wearing false masks on their faces. We must fight them, he added.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, saying Patel's work continues to inspire future generations. After honoring Patel, he administered the unity oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Kevadia Parade Ground.
The Ekta Diwas parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and a marching band. Special attractions included a Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF bikers, an exhibition of Indian martial arts by the BSF, a show of marching band by school children and a “Surya Kiran” flypast by the Indian Air Force.
Published – October 31, 2024 at 2:46 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-wont-spare-terrorists-masters-pm-modi-urges-nation-to-unite-against-terrorism/article68817404.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported on the island of Hawaii local
- A-State Tennis wins four matches in Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach
- B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points
- Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?
- I never disrespect the tennis community, I am a part of it: Rohit Rajpal