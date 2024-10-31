Urging that allegations of corruption linked to the Jokowi family be investigated, Abraham Samad and his colleagues addressed the Corruption Eradication Commission.









Yogyakarta – Former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Abraham Samad and a number of personalities visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to inquire about the follow-up investigation into the corruption allegations related to the family of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the corruption allegations relates to a report by a professor at the State University of Jakarta (UNJ), Ubaidillah Badrun. Reported Détik NewsAbraham Samad visited the KPK with former KPK leaders Saut Situmorang, Roy Suryo, former Secretary of the Ministry of State Enterprises Said Didu, constitutional law expert Refly Harun and a number of colleagues. “We conveyed several things that several cases had been reported, for example by Ubaidillah Badrun, a lecturer from UNJ, this was reported two years ago. Then the case reported by Mr. Petrus was from the PDI, then other friends, Mr. Marwan,” Abraham told the KPK reporter, Thursday (10/31/2024), quoted by Détik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Then the reported cases that we discussed earlier were cases that allegedly involved the Mulyono family,” he continued. For information, “Mulyono” was recently associated with Jokowi's name during his childhood until he eventually changed his name. Mulyono's name is widely mentioned on social networks. According to Abraham, no follow-up action has been taken by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) regarding the corruption allegations involving the Jokowi family. “We discussed it, we asked the KPK leadership to what extent these cases were followed up. Because we saw that there was a long period of vulnerability, yes, as a former KPK leader, I can calculate that it was quite long. time and it seems like it should be ideal if it could be improved for the investigation,” Abraham said. Abraham said their arrival at the KPK was welcomed by Acting KPK Chairman Nawawi Pmolango and KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata. He said the two KPK leaders said they were ready to follow up on reports of alleged corruption involving Jokowi's family that had been submitted to the KPK. “But again, in discussions with the KPK leadership, there were certain obstacles. But what is clear is that there is fresh air because the KPK leadership has expressed its willingness to follow up on all cases like the ones I mentioned,” Abraham said. . “Even though he could not provide certainty about the time frame for resolving the case, he promised to resolve it. This was the promise of the KPK leadership, so we see this as a positive thing. Even though we know that there are possible conditions within the KPK “It is very different from the conditions in which I led the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). There were internal conditions that could have become obstacles for them, so I could not resolve the issues as quickly as I did,” he added. (dil/rih)

