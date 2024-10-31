We must identify urban Naxals and expose them: PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning about threats to India's unity from external and internal forces that he said seek to sow division and undermine the country's progress.

Speaking near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district, he said these forces were challenging India's development goals.

“Certain forces inside and outside India are trying to destabilize the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country along caste lines and oppose a developed India,” PM Modi said. his address.

He urged the people of the country to identify this core of “urban Naxals” who, according to him, are trying to break the country. “As Naxalism ends in the jungles, a new model of Urban Naxals raises your head. Today, urban Naxals are targeting even those who say you will stay safe if you stay united. We need to identify urban Naxals and unmask them,” he said.

Towards a nation, a secular civil code

Speaking after honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi expressed his commitment to implementing 'one nation, one election'. He also stressed that the implementation of a secular civil code, which he described as “a nation, a civil code which is a secular civil code, was also a major priority.”

“We are now working towards a nation, an election, which will strengthen Indian democracy, give optimum outcome to India's resources and the country will get a new impetus in realizing the dream of a developed India. Today , India is moving towards one nation, one civil code which is a secular civil code,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Reflecting on the achievements of the past decade, Prime Minister Modi attributed this progress to the emphasis on national unity, calling this period “unprecedented achievements for the unity of India.” Honor Sardar Patel 150th birthday

Marking the start of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Modi announced that India would honor Patel's contributions to national unity over the next two years. He said government initiatives would reflect Patel's vision, emphasizing that Patel's efforts to integrate hundreds of princely states after independence were crucial for the creation of a united India.

When India gained independence, some in the world believed that India would disintegrate. They had no hope that a united India could be created by uniting hundreds of princely states, but Sardar Sahib did it. » said Prime Minister Modi. Realization of the principle “one nation, one constitution” Prime Minister Modi linked Patel's ideals to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a major step towards a unified national framework. He described this change as the realization of a country, a constitution, a tribute to Patel and Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

PM Modi added, “Today the entire country is happy that after seven decades of independence, the resolution of one country and one constitution has been fulfilled. This is my greatest tribute to Sardar Saheb. For 70 years, the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar has not been implemented throughout the country. Those who chant the name of the Constitution have insulted it so much. he Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has been buried forever.

People of J&K have rejected separatism, terrorism, says PM Modi The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for adopting Indian democracy and move beyond separatism and terrorism. He expressed gratitude to the citizens of the region for rejecting the forces of division and strengthening the unity of India.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They have made the Constitution of India, Indian democracy victorious. They have ended the 70-year-old propaganda with their votes .Today, on the occasion of National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said.

National Unity Day, celebrated every year on October 31, honors the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Since 2014, the day has been marked by national “Run for Unity” events. Known for unifying India's 562 princely states, Patel remains a symbol of India's unity, having died in 1950 after shaping the nation as its first deputy prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/we-have-to-identify-urban-naxals-and-unmask-them-pm-modi-national-unity-day-sardar-vallabhbhai-patel-diwali/articleshow/114807517.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos