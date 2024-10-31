Donald Trump supporters will bear the cost of his economic chaos





No Obamacare? an attendee at the Pennsylvania event asked Johnson.

No Obamacare, Johnson replied.

Johnson said Republicans have a lot of ideas for reform. But if there is a plan today that didn't exist when Trump first tried to repeal the ACA and failed only because the late John McCain rejected it, they're keeping it secret . All Johnson would say Tuesday, to placate anyone who fears losing their health care under a second Trump administration, is that the Republican Party would remove government bureaucrats from the health care equation.

We want to put a blow to the regulatory state,” Johnson said.

The regulatory state, so to speak, is also a concern of Musk's, which is not surprising, given the antagonistic relationships between his companies and the federal agencies that oversee them. Musk has called for the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a reference to a meme (and cryptocurrency) that the 53-year-old finds irresistibly funny, and Trump has indicated that he would call on him to lead it. We have to do it, Trump said at the Economic Club of New York in September.

This total gutting of the federal government is, of course, a major tenet of Project 2025, the plan for a second Trump administration. The bigger the government, the less individual freedom you have, Musk said at a recent rally. But Trump's plan to dismantle the administrative state would not only target the Washington DC bureaucrats he portrays as the deep state. It could harm a federal workforce that stretches across the country, and that includes not just pencil-pushing regulators but Americans in all kinds of jobs, about 30 percent. of which are held by veterans. Trump envisions such an overhaul as draining the swamp. But the budget cuts would be felt by workers and communities far from Washington.

Republicans have long been successful in getting their blue-collar supporters to vote against their own interests, portraying themselves as working-class heroes while undermining the systems and institutions that once allowed the middle and working classes to thrive. But this dynamic has become even more brutal in the Trump era, as he and his MAGA allies exploit the resulting disillusionment to push culture war grievances.

For those who were wrong and betrayed, he said at the start of his 2024 campaign, I am your punishment.

But Trump isn't fighting for anyone but himself, and the division he sows along the way will only help those at the top and hurt everyone else, as Kamala said Harris in her compelling campaign closing message Tuesday.

Trump is asking you to give him four more years in the Oval Office, not to focus on your problems, but on his, Harris said in her speech Tuesday at the Ellipse, where this petty tyrant incited a violent attack against democracy in 2021. propose a different path.

