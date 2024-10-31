Pakistani MPs condemn letter from US Congress members demanding release of Imran Khan





Islamabad: More than 150 Pakistani lawmakers have joined forces to condemn a letter from 62 US Congress members urging President Joe Biden to pressure Islamabad to release jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reported on Thursday .

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Khan has been in jail since August last year and his supporters abroad have been lobbying for international support for his release. Their efforts were boosted when last week, about 60 Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote to President Biden calling for Khan's release.

In response, around 160 members of Pakistan's National Assembly sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling the US letter interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, according to a Geo News report.

Pakistani lawmakers, including notable figures such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Kamal, Aasiya Naz Tanoli and Khalid Magsi, have expressed deep concerns over this perceived interference.

Pakistani lawmakers deplore the letter from US congressmen, calling it “influenced by blatant misinformation peddled by supporters of the same political party.” It then examines “the political motivations behind the campaign to discredit Pakistan's credible political process and undermine its democratic institutions.”

Noting that the country is grappling with the challenges of the post-truth era that have been further complicated by the politics of cultism and polarization, the lawmakers said: “Misuse of social media as a tool of terrorism digital technology remains a trend that causes unrest. and threaten the state, while the main role in this negative campaign is unfortunately taken by dissident elements residing in the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Accusing the PTI founder of introducing political violence and criminal intimidation against state institutions, the letter alleges that the incarcerated former prime minister had “incited assaults on Islamabad and Lahore to provoke anarchy and violence.”

Pointing out that the conduct and views of US lawmakers regarding the February 8 elections were “equally ill-informed and one-sided”, the statement to Prime Minister Shehbaz maintained that the party founded by Khan was constantly working to malign the electoral process.

“Members of Congress' comments on pending cases have the potential to unfairly influence the judicial process in Pakistan,” he warns.

The letter laid out accusations against Khan, saying he had encouraged political violence and made criminal threats against state institutions.

Stressing that it is unwise to drag other countries into the national electoral fray to satisfy a small segment of the electorate, the parliamentarians, in an apparent reference to the number cases saga, said that a similar misuse of diplomatic communication for political purposes by the same one of the most serious crises in the current history of Pakistan-US relations.

“It is ironic that respected members of the US Congress tend to ignore Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu's testimony, in which he accused him of orchestrating a campaign based on a 'complete lie,'” the letter reads, referring to Khan's claims that he blames his ouster. as Prime Minister over a conspiracy orchestrated by Washington.

“We want to respect the political process in the United States and express our commitment to working with the new administration formed following the upcoming elections. At the same time, we rightly expect that this will also be recognized and respected by American legislators,” he adds.

Furthermore, the lawmakers urged the government to request the diplomatic mission in Washington to engage the members of the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress as well as the signatories of this letter to highlight the right perspective on the issue and caution them not to fall prey to baseless policies. propaganda against Islamabad.

US lawmakers had directly asked President Biden to put pressure on Pakistan in favor of Khan.

“We write to you today to urge you to use the United States' considerable influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights violations. 'man,' the lawmakers wrote.

US Representative Greg Casar, who wrote the letter, said it was the first such collective appeal by several members of the US Congress for the release of Imran, who also maintains difficult relationship with Washington as a longtime critic of U.S. foreign policy.

