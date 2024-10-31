



While most of Europe moved to standard time last week, Turkey continued its permanent daylight saving time policy, which has drawn criticism because it benefits pro energy distribution companies. -government at the expense of people who start the day in the dark and pay higher electricity bills. . Turkey first adopted the policy in 2016, when Berat Albayrak, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's son-in-law, was energy minister, on the grounds that it would help save energy, but the efficiency of this practice has been the subject of debate ever since. SO. This policy, however, led to an increase in energy consumption as well as profits for electricity distribution companies close to the government. Without the standard time adjustment, households use more lighting and electrical appliances, leading to higher electricity bills, according to official data. For example, the Ministry of Energy paid electricity distribution companies a total of 53.7 billion lira (about $1.5 billion) for street lighting between January 2020 and June 2024. During from the first half of 2024 alone, 14.2 billion TL (around $400 million) was paid. Given that the ministry's budget for purchasing goods and services in 2024 amounts to 39.5 billion TL (approximately $1.1 billion), this means that 40 percent of the procurement budget of the ministry for the first half of 2024 was devoted to public lighting services for electricity distribution companies. . The Ministry of Energy cited a protocol dated November 20, 2015 with Istanbul Technical University to justify this policy. Although the psychological advisors, sociologists and technical experts who contributed to the study say they are in favor of the permanent daylight saving time policy, the content of the report remains unpublished. According to the journalist idem Toker from T24 news site The permanent DST policy mainly benefits pro-government companies like the Cengiz, Limak, Kolin and Trkerler groups which are involved in energy distribution and also manage large transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey. Toker also claims that increased electricity bills due to permanent daylight saving time have an inflationary effect on prices. From 1973 to 2016, Turkey moved its clock forward in the spring and back in the fall. In 2016, then-Energy Minister Albayrak proposed making daylight saving time permanent, citing potential energy and electricity savings. On September 7, 2016, the government ended seasonal time changes in Türkiye, making DST permanent. However, the Council of State subsequently suspended the execution of this decision. The problem was resolved legislatively when Parliament adopted an omnibus bill on November 7, 2017. Finally, the application of the “lead time” was made permanent by a decree published in the Official Journal on October 2, 2018 .

