



ANI | Updated: October 31, 2024 at 6:38 p.m. IST

Washington, D.C. [US]October 31 (ANI): The US State Department, in its press conference on October 30, discussed various issues related to the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the state of human rights. man in the country.

Asked about U.S. involvement in Khan's indictment, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “As we have said repeatedly, the prosecution of the former Prime Minister are under the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts. any role in his removal is false. We have said this many times and ultimately Pakistani politics is a matter for the people of Pakistan to decide in accordance with their laws and constitution. when asked about the statement of senior PTI leader Latif Khosa, who claimed that Imran Khan could be released if Donald Trump is elected as the new president. He also said that if Donald Trump wins, the political landscape may change in favor of Imran Khan. American diplomat Donald Lu was also said to be involved in a plot to remove Imran Khan from the Prime Minister's office. Asked about the protests taking place in Pakistan for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which have resulted in many blocked city roads, no internet access and no cell phone service, Miller said. said: “In Pakistan, as everywhere in the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, to ensure respect for the law and the constitution of Pakistan and to work for the maintenance of law and order. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/us-spokesperson-on-pak-we-call-on-pakistani-authorities-to-respect-human-rights-and-fundamental-freedoms20241031183844

