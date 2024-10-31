With Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the strict father of Republicans has become the scary uncle





When Tucker Carlson, the reactionary pundit fired from Fox News in 2023, preceded Donald Trump at the Turning Point rally in Duluth, Georgia, on October 23, 2024, he roused attendees by tacitly comparing Trump to a harsh father and Democrats to a rebel. , 15 year old girl, with hormones. Carlson insisted that there has to be a time when Dad comes home.

After the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, Carlson continued:

Dad comes home and he's upset. Dad is angry. He is not vengeful. He loves his children. No matter how disobedient they are, he loves them. Because they are his children. They live in his house. But he is very disappointed with their behavior. And he's going to have to let them know.

Initially, to a political communications scholar like me who studies gender and political leadership, the riff seemed to have been shaped by a political philosophy identified by linguist George Lakoff in the 1990s. This philosophy espoused the strict model of governance paternalistic, in which the government is akin to a stern patriarch who enforces obedience through punishment and cultivates the autonomy necessary for people to live without a social safety net.

Lakoff attributed this philosophy to Republican presidents like Ronald Reagan and, later, George W. Bush, as well as to the Republican Party's base.

But Carlson's strict father deviates from Lakoff's version in one important way. According to Lakoff, the father's strict moral authority is rooted in a personal ethic of self-discipline, temperance, and restraint that he seeks to impart to those he is charged with protecting.

Carlson's strict father has transformed into an unbridled leader who takes pleasure in the pain of those he subordinates. As the crowd cheered, Carlson played the part:

And when dad comes home, you know what he says? You have been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it won't hurt me any more than it will hurt you. No, that's not the case. I'm not going to lie. This will hurt you a lot more than it will hurt me. And you deserved this. You get a vigorous spanking for being a bad girl.

In Carlson's telling, the Republican MAGA patriarch becomes a sadist who obtains pleasure by inflicting pain on an infantilized, feminized, and vulnerable Democratic opponent. This was a perversion of an already sexist theory of governance.

Tucker Carlson, at a Turning Point rally on October 23, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia, said when dad comes home he will tell his daughter you have been a bad little girl and get a vigorous spanking Right now. Sexism, sadism and sexualization

In my research, I examined how sexism, sadism, and sexualization often blend into mainstream political discourse aimed at female candidates and voters.

As the 2024 presidential campaign enters its final stretch, Trump and his acolytes around him have presented racist and sexist grievances fueled by vulgarity as their final argument.

On October 25, Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC posted an ad on the @America X account that Musk commandeered, with the warning: America really can't afford a C-Word in the White House Right now.

The ad opens with a content advisory: WARNING: THIS AD CONTAINS MULTIPLE INSTANCES OF THE C-WORD. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The narrator announces that Kamala Harris is a C-word, as the off-screen audience gasps. The voice continues: You heard correctly. A big C word.

The ad accuses Harris of being a tax hiker, a lover of regulation and an arms thief, then the narration stops to reveal a cat in a Soviet military uniform against a bright red background. The chat quickly changes to an image of Harris in a Soviet-style fur hat while the ad reveals that the C-word is communist for Comrade Kamala. So she's a tax-raising, regulation-loving, gun-grabbing communist.

The New York Times reported that, despite the final reveal, the montage is an obvious play on a much more vulgar term that begins with the same letter, a slur against women that is one of the most obscene words in the world. American English. The advertising depiction of Harris as a cat and a kitty is a decidedly unsubtle echo of the implied insult.

A story of insults to women

This isn't the first time a Trump ally has invoked the C-word to insult a female presidential candidate.

In 2008, Roger Stone, Trump's friend, associate and future campaign strategist, launched a PAC called Citizens United Not Timid: a 527 Organization To Educate the Public American about What Hillary Clinton is Really. The important letters were in bold on the image Stone wore on the T-shirts: CUNT.

Promotional material for the anti-Hillary Clinton group Citizens United Not Timid. United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Miami Division, Citizens United v. Citizens United Not Timid

Being interested in the private parts of female politicians is unfortunately nothing new. I have written about it in books, scientific articles and in the popular press. But in a recent speech in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Trump told a story about the penis size of professional golfer Arnold Palmer, apparently as a way to connect with audience members in Palmer's hometown of Latrobe.

The anecdote was more than a simple aside. It was a display of patriarchal authority.

Trump said: Arnold Palmer was entirely a man, and I say that with all due respect to women. His voice then became guttural as he insisted: “And I like women, but this guy, this guy, this is a guy who was all man. This man was strong and tough. Trump then explained that when he was taking a shower with the other pros, they came out of there and said oh my god this is amazing.

Trump's choice to inject locker room talk into his campaign speech is a callback to the Access Hollywood recording that surfaced in 2016 in which Trump bragged about trying.[ing] to a married woman, mov[ing] on her like a female dog, and grabbing women by the pussy, without their consent.

You will be protected

Trump flouts consent, whether he is the aggressor or the so-called protector. In an attempt to attract female voters, Trump recently added a promise to his speech: You will no longer be abandoned, alone or afraid. You will no longer be in danger. You will be protected and I will be your protector.

Predictably, this paternalistic refrain earned him so much scorn that even his own advisors asked him to stop saying it.

Trump's response was telling. On October 30, he told a rally that he had declined his team's suggestion, saying, “I said, well, I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not.”

Doing it, whether women like it or not, is the latest argument for MAGA Republicans in the 2024 campaign. They abandoned their strict father and became a scary uncle.

