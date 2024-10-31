PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near India-Pakistan border in Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Thursday (October 31, 2024) with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the India-Pakistan border , in Kutch district of Gujarat.

PM Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, a BSF official said.

“He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to the jawans,” the official added.

In a video shared by officials, Prime Minister Modi, dressed in a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to personnel on board a patrol boat.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, celebrated as the National Unity Day.

I cannot compromise even on an inch of our borders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India cannot compromise on even an inch of territory on its borders, adding that people believed in the strength of its armed forces to defend the country.

India's enemies see the end of their sinister plans when they see the Indian armed forces, he said at Sir Creek in Gujarats Kutch district while continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the personnel of the armed forces.

In the past, attempts have been made to turn this region into a battlefield. The enemy has long had its eyes on this region. But we are not worried since you are protecting the nation. Our enemy also knows it well, said Mr. Modi.

Indians feel that their country is safe because of you; When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans, Mr. Modi said, addressing personnel of the Border Security Force, the army, navy and air force.

There is a government in the country today that cannot compromise even on a single centimeter of the country's borders, the Prime Minister added.

Attempts were made in the past to capture Sir Creek in the name of enemy diplomacy, but he, the then chief minister of Gujarat, had raised his voice against such attempts, Mr. Modi said.

His government believes in the strength of the army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of the country's enemies, Mr. Modi added.

Notably, Indian and Chinese troops earlier this week completed disengagement from two friction points in the Demchok and Depsang plains of eastern Ladakh following an agreement between the two countries to end more than four years of stalemate along the Line of Actual Control.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, also said that we consider the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, but their strength will increase significantly when they come together. The creation of the post of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) was a step in this direction, and the government is now working towards the creation of an integrated theater command, which will enable better coordination between the army , air and navy, said the Prime Minister. said.

Infrastructure development in border areas is a top priority, he added.

The Prime Minister said the Border Roads Organization (BRO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Defence, has so far constructed 80,000 kilometers of roads, including roads of strategic importance.

Mr. Modi said his government was striving to provide the latest equipment to the armed forces and make it one of the most advanced armies in the world.

This is the era of new age warfare. Drone technology is one example. Countries currently at war use drones for different purposes. We are purchasing Predator drones for all three wings of the armed forces, he said.

At the same time, many Indian companies are also building drones, the Prime Minister pointed out.

As the country moves rapidly towards the goal of a developed India, you are all the protectors of this dream, Mr. Modi told the soldiers.

He also said that Kutch had immense tourism potential and border tourism was an aspect related to national security that was not talked about much.

Here we focus on mangrove cultivation. When a mangrove forest appears, it attracts tourists. Just like Dhordo Rann Utsav (White Rann) attracts tourists from all over the world, I am confident that this region will become a paradise for tourists in the near future, Mr. Modi said.