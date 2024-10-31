Politics
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near India-Pakistan border in Kutch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Thursday (October 31, 2024) with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the India-Pakistan border , in Kutch district of Gujarat.
PM Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, a BSF official said.
“He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to the jawans,” the official added.
In a video shared by officials, Prime Minister Modi, dressed in a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to personnel on board a patrol boat.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, celebrated as the National Unity Day.
I cannot compromise even on an inch of our borders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India cannot compromise on even an inch of territory on its borders, adding that people believed in the strength of its armed forces to defend the country.
India's enemies see the end of their sinister plans when they see the Indian armed forces, he said at Sir Creek in Gujarats Kutch district while continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the personnel of the armed forces.
In the past, attempts have been made to turn this region into a battlefield. The enemy has long had its eyes on this region. But we are not worried since you are protecting the nation. Our enemy also knows it well, said Mr. Modi.
Indians feel that their country is safe because of you; When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans, Mr. Modi said, addressing personnel of the Border Security Force, the army, navy and air force.
There is a government in the country today that cannot compromise even on a single centimeter of the country's borders, the Prime Minister added.
Attempts were made in the past to capture Sir Creek in the name of enemy diplomacy, but he, the then chief minister of Gujarat, had raised his voice against such attempts, Mr. Modi said.
His government believes in the strength of the army to defend the country and does not depend on the words of the country's enemies, Mr. Modi added.
Notably, Indian and Chinese troops earlier this week completed disengagement from two friction points in the Demchok and Depsang plains of eastern Ladakh following an agreement between the two countries to end more than four years of stalemate along the Line of Actual Control.
The Prime Minister, meanwhile, also said that we consider the Army, Navy and Air Force as different entities, but their strength will increase significantly when they come together. The creation of the post of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) was a step in this direction, and the government is now working towards the creation of an integrated theater command, which will enable better coordination between the army , air and navy, said the Prime Minister. said.
Infrastructure development in border areas is a top priority, he added.
The Prime Minister said the Border Roads Organization (BRO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Defence, has so far constructed 80,000 kilometers of roads, including roads of strategic importance.
Mr. Modi said his government was striving to provide the latest equipment to the armed forces and make it one of the most advanced armies in the world.
This is the era of new age warfare. Drone technology is one example. Countries currently at war use drones for different purposes. We are purchasing Predator drones for all three wings of the armed forces, he said.
At the same time, many Indian companies are also building drones, the Prime Minister pointed out.
As the country moves rapidly towards the goal of a developed India, you are all the protectors of this dream, Mr. Modi told the soldiers.
He also said that Kutch had immense tourism potential and border tourism was an aspect related to national security that was not talked about much.
Here we focus on mangrove cultivation. When a mangrove forest appears, it attracts tourists. Just like Dhordo Rann Utsav (White Rann) attracts tourists from all over the world, I am confident that this region will become a paradise for tourists in the near future, Mr. Modi said.
Published – October 31, 2024 at 3:12 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-celebrates-diwali-with-armed-forces-near-indo-pak-border-in-kutch/article68817455.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis discuss strengthening Indo-Greek relations in telephonic conversation
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported on the island of Hawaii local
- A-State Tennis wins four matches in Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach
- B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points
- Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?