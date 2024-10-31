In Wisconsin, Trump Courts 'Trash' Outrage While Harris Courts Students





GREEN BAY, Wis. In Green Bay on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump donned an orange vest and rode in a garbage truck to try to highlight a gaffe made by President Joe Biden the day before.

Nearly 100 miles away, in Madison, Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage before thousands of screaming students and vowed she would chart a new path forward.

The split-screen took place in the swing state six days before the election, as both campaigns rushed to the battlegrounds to rally their voters in what is expected to be a winnable race.

Each camp says it couldn't be closer here to the state where Biden won by just over 20,600 votes in 2020. Wisconsin is among a handful of states almost certain to decide the election, a vital piece of the blue wall that is essential to Harris' path to election. White House. Trump is trying to relive what happened in 2016, when he denied victory to Democrat Hillary Clinton by capturing each of the Blue Wall states, including Wisconsin.

Harris and Trump will return here Friday to hold dueling rallies in Milwaukee, the state's largest city.

While Harris' team specifically targeted young voters at the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump's campaign had a trash-themed day.

He decided to capitalize on a comment Biden made Tuesday that seemed to call Trump supporters trash. Amid immediate backlash, Biden and the White House rushed to clarify his comments, saying they were specifically referring to hateful rhetoric against Puerto Rican comedian Tony Hinchcliffe used at a Trump rally this weekend -end at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The White House also released a transcript attempting to show what Biden meant, adding an apostrophe to “partisans”: The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and un-American .

But the political damage was done.

Trump didn't just focus on Biden's comments at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon; he was also sitting in a garbage truck at the Green Bay airport when he arrived later that evening for a rally.

Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself, if he knows what he's doing, Trump said from the garbage truck.

Former President Donald Trump held a news conference from a garbage truck at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay on Wednesday.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The message also became a major theme at the Green Bay rally, where Trump took the stage in a fluorescent vest similar to what a garbage truck driver wears. Several speakers also brought up the issue, including legendary former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

I can assure you we're not all trash, said Favre, who is under investigation in his home state of Mississippi for welfare fraud allegations. How dare you say that.

In his remarks, Trump also emphasized that he wants to close the southern border, sometimes airing news stories about undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes while in the United States illegally. He praised Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who became one of his biggest financial backers, and said he would protect women whether or not they wanted protection from him.

I want to protect the women of our country. …I'm president, I want to protect the women of our country, Trump said. I'm going to do it whether women like it or not.

The Harris camp focused on pushing voters to the polls Wednesday. A series of speakers, from Gov. Tony Evers to Sen. Tammy Baldwin to singer Gracie Abrams, urged the arena to head to the polls.

Abrams was among the musical groups, led by Mumford & Sons, to captivate an enthusiastic crowd of more than 13,000 people, according to the campaign, before Harris arrived.

With a banner backdrop reading Badgers for Harris-Walz, Harris portrayed Trump as obsessed with grievances and seeking unchecked power. She took a moment to address the students in the arena.

I see the promise of America and all young leaders who are voting for the first time. And I love your generation. I love you guys, she said smiling. You now have fewer rights than your mothers and grandmothers [and] you defend freedom, and what I know about you is that these questions are not theoretical. It's not political for you. This is your lived experience, and I see you, and I see your power. I see your power and I am so proud of you.

Kamala Harris at a rally at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday evening. Morry Gash / AP

A roaring crowd held up red and white signs reading Vote, and in one section of the audience, a group of people unfurled a banner reading Freedom, a theme Harris embraced early in her campaign. There were also two brief interruptions by protesters seeking to end the war between Israel and Gaza.

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, attended the rally after being on the trail with Baldwin. Schiff said in a brief interview with NBC News that Harris crystallized the path forward in her Ellipse speech in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night. He evaded a question about Biden's remarks Tuesday and Trump's garbage truck gag response, saying he wasn't focused on the issue.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday puts Harris ahead of Trump 50 to 49 percent, well within the polls' margin of error. This is a little lower for Harris, who in September weighed 52% against 48% for Trump in the same survey.

It's so close that even the slightest change in these last six days can tip the race, whether it's the seven swing states, most of which are on the knife's edge, or whether we're talking Wisconsin , said Charles Franklin, the elections director. This is a race that could really go either way, and we shouldn't be particularly surprised.

Trump's dress-up game was the second time in recent weeks that he held an event in front of the cameras, after wearing a McDonald's uniform and serving his supporters at the drive-thru.

It remains to be seen whether these actions will resonate.

But for Harris supporters, Trump's outrage over Biden's comments rang hollow.

Linda Gator, who lives in the Sheboygan area, scoffed when asked about it.

Give me a break, she said. You have a man who continually spews hate, and Biden makes a mistake, and we all know this man has a stuttering problem. We all know we get it wrong sometimes, but once when he misspoke it gets blasted, frankly, by your peers?

Cyrus Obut, a father of three who attended the rally with two of his daughters, said he believed Trump would not gain any traction with his trash talk. He addressed the Madison Square Garden event, calling the comments “racist” and full of “bigotry.”

At least for Biden, he apologized, he said he misspoke. But on the other side, right? No, said Obut.

Matt Dixon reported from Green Bay and Natasha Korecki and Shaquille Brewster from Madison.

