Donald Trump copies Narendra Modi's Chaiwala strategy to transform himself into a garbage collector and win the 2024 mandate

Last week, former US President Donald Trump was serving customers at McDonald's, and yesterday he turned himself into a garbage collector. All in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Donald Trump's recent garbage truck stunt targeting Joe Biden reflects Modi's 'Chaiwala' strategy. (Archive footage)

However, those who have followed Indian politics for a long time believe that Trump's public relations strategy is very close to the Chaiwala (tea man) campaign won by his friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, which helped him to win high-stakes elections.

Trump enters Wisconsin in a MAGA garbage truck

Trump recently staged a political maneuver in Wisconsin by riding a large, beautiful campaign-themed MAGA garbage truck in his motorcade honoring Kamala and Joe Biden.

During this demonstration, Trump lashed out at Biden, who had called Trump supporters trash. How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden, Trump joked from the passenger seat of the truck, which had MAGA stickers and the Trump flag. Shortly after, the Trump campaign shared photos of him inside the truck.

Vivek Ramaswamy was also filmed riding in the back of a garbage truck in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. Ramaswamy, who supported Trump after leaving the presidential campaign, greeted fellow supporters wearing a yellow reflective vest.

Trump tries to portray himself as champion of neglected Americans

Trump's campaign drew on the initial perception, transforming it into a narrative of insulted supporters and echoing the classic Bharatiya Janata Party stunt of turning opposition barbs into electoral opportunities.

The BJP has often transformed political criticism into slogans or symbols to reinforce its narrative and attract audiences, such as the BJP's transformation of a jibe by its opponents calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Chaiwala (tea seller) into a campaign motif that resonated enormously in daily life. citizens.

By celebrating this perceived insult, Modi's campaign constructed a narrative of humility and relevance, reaching a large portion of Indian voters who identified with his humble roots. Similarly, the BJP has also turned criticism over its Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) into a conversation about national security and integrity, thereby generating a huge pool of support , even in the event of negative reactions.

How Biden's stupid comment bites Democrats

The White House said the president did not say that regarding Trump supporters and shared a transcript with a statement, which said the supporters had been corrected to supporters and that Mr Biden was talking about Hinchcliffe and the joke .

And the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something. I don't know the Puerto Ricans I know or the Puerto Ricans where I live in my home state of Delaware are good, decent, honorable people. The only trash I see floating around out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American. This is completely contrary to everything we have done, everything we have been,” read a White House statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris also tried to distance herself from Biden's comment, saying: “First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism people depending on who they vote for. Yet the Trump campaign continued to amplify Biden's remark, drawing parallels to 2016, when Hillary Clinton called some Trump supporters a basket of deplorables.

Biden's trash comment

Biden's recent comment stemmed from his response to a racially charged joke made by podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally in New York, where Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.

To which Biden responded: “The only trash I see floating around out there is his supporters.” His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American. This is completely contrary to everything we have done, everything we have been.

Notably, just days before the Indian Prime Minister's brief visit to the United States, Trump announced that he would meet Modi. However, later in the week, the Indian government denied that there was currently a specific meeting with the ex-prez.