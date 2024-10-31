Politics
Donald Trump copies Narendra Modi's Chaiwala strategy to transform himself into a garbage collector and win the 2024 mandate
Last week, former US President Donald Trump was serving customers at McDonald's, and yesterday he turned himself into a garbage collector. All in honor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
However, those who have followed Indian politics for a long time believe that Trump's public relations strategy is very close to the Chaiwala (tea man) campaign won by his friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, which helped him to win high-stakes elections.
Trump enters Wisconsin in a MAGA garbage truck
Trump recently staged a political maneuver in Wisconsin by riding a large, beautiful campaign-themed MAGA garbage truck in his motorcade honoring Kamala and Joe Biden.
ALSO READ | Donald Trump rides in garbage truck to draw attention to Biden's remark
During this demonstration, Trump lashed out at Biden, who had called Trump supporters trash. How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden, Trump joked from the passenger seat of the truck, which had MAGA stickers and the Trump flag. Shortly after, the Trump campaign shared photos of him inside the truck.
Vivek Ramaswamy was also filmed riding in the back of a garbage truck in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. Ramaswamy, who supported Trump after leaving the presidential campaign, greeted fellow supporters wearing a yellow reflective vest.
Trump tries to portray himself as champion of neglected Americans
Trump's campaign drew on the initial perception, transforming it into a narrative of insulted supporters and echoing the classic Bharatiya Janata Party stunt of turning opposition barbs into electoral opportunities.
The BJP has often transformed political criticism into slogans or symbols to reinforce its narrative and attract audiences, such as the BJP's transformation of a jibe by its opponents calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Chaiwala (tea seller) into a campaign motif that resonated enormously in daily life. citizens.
ALSO READ | White House rallies to defend Biden by ridiculing Trump fans as trash; Furious Republicans say 'There's no way to turn it'
By celebrating this perceived insult, Modi's campaign constructed a narrative of humility and relevance, reaching a large portion of Indian voters who identified with his humble roots. Similarly, the BJP has also turned criticism over its Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) into a conversation about national security and integrity, thereby generating a huge pool of support , even in the event of negative reactions.
How Biden's stupid comment bites Democrats
The White House said the president did not say that regarding Trump supporters and shared a transcript with a statement, which said the supporters had been corrected to supporters and that Mr Biden was talking about Hinchcliffe and the joke .
And the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something. I don't know the Puerto Ricans I know or the Puerto Ricans where I live in my home state of Delaware are good, decent, honorable people. The only trash I see floating around out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American. This is completely contrary to everything we have done, everything we have been,” read a White House statement.
Vice President Kamala Harris also tried to distance herself from Biden's comment, saying: “First of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism people depending on who they vote for. Yet the Trump campaign continued to amplify Biden's remark, drawing parallels to 2016, when Hillary Clinton called some Trump supporters a basket of deplorables.
Biden's trash comment
Biden's recent comment stemmed from his response to a racially charged joke made by podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally in New York, where Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.
ALSO READ | 'Garbage': Biden slams Trump supporters after comical insults in Puerto Rico
To which Biden responded: “The only trash I see floating around out there is his supporters.” His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American. This is completely contrary to everything we have done, everything we have been.
Notably, just days before the Indian Prime Minister's brief visit to the United States, Trump announced that he would meet Modi. However, later in the week, the Indian government denied that there was currently a specific meeting with the ex-prez.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-copies-narendra-modis-chaiwala-strategy-to-turn-into-garbage-man-to-grab-2024-mandate-101730368343438.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis discuss strengthening Indo-Greek relations in telephonic conversation
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported on the island of Hawaii local
- A-State Tennis wins four matches in Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach
- B in BJP means treason, J means jumla: Modi and Kharge clash over Karnataka election promises | 10 points
- Istanbul gas hub: what benefits does it promise for Turkey and Russia?