Turkey has denied parole to more than 8,521 detainees since 2021, targeting political prisoners





Turkey's Justice Ministry revealed that 8,521 inmates have been denied release by prison administration and monitoring boards since 2021, sparking debate over alleged arbitrary delays for political prisoners, according to the news site Art Gerek. reported THURSDAY. While nearly 199,000 prisoners were released for good behavior, 8,521 were denied release. The data was provided in response to a question posed by pro-Kurdish lawmakers from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) during a meeting of the Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights . Boards of directors and supervisory boards have repeatedly delayed the release of inmates, citing a lack of good conduct. In many cases, political prisoners face continued detention without clear justification, describing the commissions as a tool of oppression, said Nuray Evirmen, spokesperson for the Prison Commission of the Human Rights Association. Male (HD). Administrative Observation Commissions, monitoring bodies established in Turkish prisons in January 2021, have delayed the parole of prisoners by three to six months, raising concerns about multiple rights violations. Critics argue that this discretionary system acts as a parallel justice system and is particularly restrictive towards political prisoners. Evirmen cited cases where detainees were denied a hearing or questioned about their political views. In some prisons, inmates are asked if they regret their actions as a condition of their release, while others are not even brought before the commissions. Decisions are being made to block releases based on political labels tied to decades-old accusations, Evirmen said, highlighting the case of long-time prisoners being denied release due to their past affiliations . Calling the situation a byproduct of Turkey's authoritarian governance, Evirmen called for a legal review of the board's role. This is an attack on fundamental human rights. Lawyers, human rights-focused political groups and civil society must challenge this advice. Parliament must tackle these issues head on, emphasizing oversight and accountability, she argued. Turkey remains the leader in terms of the number of prisoners in Europe, according to the 2022 Annual Criminal Statistics report on the prison population of the Council of Europe (CoE). As of January 2022, Turkey accounted for more than a third of all prisoners in Council of Europe member states, having experienced a 369% increase in its prison population between 2005 and 2022. The Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has allocated 13.7 billion lira for the construction of 12 new prisons in 2024. There were 405 prisons in the country as of October 2023. As part of the crackdown launched by Erdoan following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, Turkey has imprisoned tens of thousands of people on terrorism-related charges despite merely criticizing government and did not engage in any criminal activity. Although victims can include people detained or imprisoned for any reason, several documents in recent years have indicated that abuse is more widespread and systematic when it comes to people imprisoned for political reasons, such as their alleged links with political and civil networks not approved by the authorities. the government. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

