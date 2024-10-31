Jake Paul supports Donald Trump and compares him to the founding fathers of the United States





Social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul has backed Donald Trump and urged his supporters to vote for the Republican candidate – even though Paul himself cannot vote in the 2024 US presidential election because he now lives in Puerto Rico. .

In a YouTube video posted Thursday, Paul told viewers they should “do your own research” and should not base their voting decision on “your favorite pop star telling you to vote a certain way.” . But he said he was presenting his point of view in hopes of encouraging undecided viewers to vote for Trump to “literally save America.”

Paul, 27, compared Trump's felony convictions to the situation America's founding fathers faced in their fight for independence from the British monarchy. In May, a federal jury in New York found the former president guilty of 34 counts related to false invoices, checks and accounting entries relating to his secret payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Trump is called a 'criminal,' but remember the founders of this country were considered criminals by Britain because they demanded change,” Paul said in the video. “History shows that sometimes those who challenge the system are the ones who make a difference. »

At another point in the video, Paul said: “To be frank, I'm not concerned about Donald Trump's 'character flaws' or what he's done in the past. What concerns me is how good he is as president, because that’s his job and that’s what’s going to affect the people of this nation.”

Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in a boxing match streamed live on Netflix, with the event scheduled for November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. By supporting Trump, “I'm putting my business, my career on the line during my prime to fight Mike Tyson…because I don't care about the consequences,” Paul explained. He admitted that he was “nervous” and “scared” about making the video because of “what it means for my career, my life, people coming after me, no more accusations, no more unrest, more division potentially.”

In the nearly 19-minute video, Paul responds to the comment made by Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump's Oct. 27 rally at Madison Square Garden, in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Hinchcliffe “made a bad joke,” Paul said, adding that “him talking about Puerto Rico wasn't funny, and I wanted to highlight the fact that those are not Donald Trump's views.” , Paul said. He called the island “the most beautiful place on Earth” and said “the people here are absolutely incredible.”

Regarding the issue of abortion rights, Paul asserted that “Trump is not trying to take away the right but to allow each state to decide on this issue.” Trump, who bragged about appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, said he would not sign a federal ban on abortion but that individual states should have the ability to pass anti-abortion laws.

Paul then expressed his views on transgender people. “If you really care about women and their opportunities and their lives, I think it would be better to have a president who doesn't want biological males participating in women's sports. How many opportunities in recent years have been taken away from women who spend their entire lives in one sport hoping for opportunities [only] for it to be taken away by a biological male? He added: “As a future father, you will find me dead before I send my daughter to a school where men can go into her bathroom and men can compete with her in sports. This is bullshit. This amounts to depriving women of their rights.” Paul said: “I don’t hate trans people, it’s not an attack on them. I believe that adults should dress and act as they wish, but you should not infringe on your rights in other realms of illusion, nor should you infringe on the basic rights of other humans.

During the 2024 election cycle, Trump has embarked on a strategy aimed at reaching young male voters. Last week, he appeared on Joe Rogan's popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In June, Trump recorded a podcast with Logan Paul, Jake's older brother.

