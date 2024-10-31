The Guardian's view on Brexit and Tory leadership: a cycle of radicalization | Editorial





TThe Conservative Party leadership race that ends this weekend has followed a familiar pattern. What remains of a moderate, center-right conservative tendency has failed to assert itself or even present a convincing argument. The One Nation caucus failed to even find a candidate in the final round, ensuring that campaigners' choice, whether Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick, will come from the radical right. This is the story of the Conservatives' ideological evolution since David Cameron's decision to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union. A strategy intended to silence Eurosceptic battle cries for a generation has backfired, transforming a fringe proposal into a central pillar of British foreign policy. Brexit is by far the greatest legacy of 14 years of Conservative government. And yet, paradoxically, this has not been celebrated, nor even much discussed, neither in the leadership race, nor in terms of economic and political facts. If Europe figured in the debate, it was almost exclusively because Mr Jenrick made leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) a central demand of his candidacy. Ms Badenoch is not opposed to the idea, but avoids making a firm commitment. But the ECHR is not even part of the EU. The Conservatives' obsession with this subject has two parts. One is the erroneous or dishonest claim that human rights legislation is a key reason why Britain has experienced high levels of net migration in recent years. The second is a fundamentalist view of national sovereignty that treats multilateral humanitarian treaties as instruments of foreign interference. This amounts to an argument that the UK should consider international law selectively and only if it suits the government of the day, a philosophy shared by rogue regimes and dictators. These arguments reflect a radicalization of Brexit ideology well beyond the initial technical issues of EU membership. Once the stated goal of regulatory emancipation was achieved, the Eurosceptic movement that vilified Brussels as the center of a bureaucratic conspiracy against British business and border control mutated. It has evolved into a broader kind of illiberal nationalism. This brings conservatives ever closer in argument and style to far-right parties across Europe, even if the continental version targets the EU for capture and subversion from within. rather than demanding the liberation of its structures. Neither Mr Jenrick (who voted to remain in 2016) nor Ms Badenoch (who resigned from the start) have anything concrete to say about the economic aspects of Brexit. Neither candidate is promoting the trade and cooperation agreement signed by Boris Johnson. The leadership race has avoided talking about the implications of Mr Johnson's deal for the same reason it was absent from the Conservative general election campaign. Anyone who understands the real impact of Brexit knows that Brexit was a disaster, and anyone determined to believe otherwise has learned to change the subject. Without any incentive to honestly assess the economics of breaking away from Europe, and after silencing internal voices that might have attempted such an audit, the Conservative Party is locked in a cycle of radicalization in the ideological spirit of the Brexit. This path towards delusional nationalism and an escape from practical reality now seems inevitable for the party, regardless of who is chosen as leader. Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.

