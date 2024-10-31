Fishbone releases single “Racist Piece of Shit” about Donald Trump





Christopher Dowd, a founding member of Fishbone who plays keyboard and trombone in the band, knew he had to write a song about Donald Trump nearly a decade ago, when Trump first announced he was running to the presidency. Now that another Election Day is approaching and Trump is on the ballot again, Fishbone is releasing “Racist Piece of Shit,” aka “RxPxOxS.” On the song, Fishbone calls out the proud boys, the tiki torchbearers, Kid Rock and the “crazy orange king”… and that's right in the first verse of the ska-leaning song whose chorus goes, “Oh, you You’re just a racist.” a piece of shit. »

“The timing of this release couldn’t be more perfect,” Dowd told Rolling Stone via email. “With five days until Election Day, maybe hearing this song, if you're 'undecided,' will prompt your subconscious to think about who might win and what that would look like for the country and the world. A person in a leadership position can automatically make you guilty by association. So, will you want to be associated and represented by someone with non-apologetic racist tendencies or by someone who does not?

Trump has been on Dowd's radar since the late 1980s, when he took out a full-page ad in the New York Daily News, calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty to punish the so-called Central Park Five – five young black men accused of raping and attempting to murder a jogger in Central Park. The men were later exonerated of the crime and sued Trump this year for defamation.

“Fishbone being six black men who grew up in Los Angeles during the era of chef Daryl Gates, we knew full well that [Trump’s allegations against the Central Park Five] It sounded like bullshit,” Dowd says. “And that's when Donald Dickhead took out full-page pretrial ads in New York's major newspapers. …I knew this feeling intimately after surviving gang violence, drugs, an unemployed family struggling to support themselves. … So, on a community level, I get it. Editors' Choice

Dowd says he included lyrics about Kid Rock in the song because the rapper and Trump supporter was just another “culture vulture.” “Dude, just look at that video he posted after the assassination attempt on Trump at that rally: 'You fuck with Trump, you fuck with me,'” Dowd says. “That shit was hilarious…Get the hell out of here.”

Dowd hopes a song like Fishbone's “RxPxOxS” will spark discussion and provoke critical thinking. “Musicians and artists using their platform to speak their truth are as old as language itself,” he says. “When it's a person of color, it's 'protest music,' when it's a person of color, it's 'aggressive.' So historically we've tried to put it to a beat that will make you dance while you think. …The sad thing about all of this is that we've been writing songs like this since the '80s and they're still as relevant today as they were then. Maybe that can change soon. Trending Stories

Fishbone plans to release a new album, tentatively titled Stockholm Syndrome, with more first-person observations of the current state of the world in 2025. Before the record comes out, however, he hopes people will think critically before vote.

And if anyone is still considering voting for Trump, Dowd has a number of questions for them: “I would ask anyone if you support someone politically from an affiliated party: 'What do you represent?' “, he said. “What is important to you? Is money more important than human life? Take a look at yourself and really look at what you stand for?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/fishbone-trump-racist-piece-of-shit-1235146760/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos