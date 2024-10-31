Former President Trump speaks at rally in Green Bay





GREEN BAY, Wis. —

Less than a week before Election Day, former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Green Bay, wearing a bright orange security vest, having arrived at Green Bay Airport earlier Bay and jumping into a garbage truck.

“I have to start by saying that 250 million Americans are not trash,” he said in reference to a comment from President Joe Biden earlier in the week.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said. He was referring to a comedian at a Trump rally this weekend who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Biden took to social media Wednesday and said his comments were directed at the comedian, saying “his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable.”

Trump began speaking at the rally at the Resch Center just after 6:15 p.m. and spoke for more than an hour, issuing grim warnings about the economy and immigration.

“And I hereby call for the death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen or law enforcement officer.”

He also went after Vice President Kamala Harris, where polls in battleground states show deadlock.

“Kamala Harris, a person with a very low IQ, is leading a campaign of hate, anger and retaliation. But you are the worst vice president. You are the worst border czar. There has never been anyone bad guys like you,” Trump said.

The event featured special guest speaker Brett Favre, legendary former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“It would be crazy to give Kamala four more years in office. So it's time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback,” Favre said.

Packers running back AJ Dillon was also in the crowd.

Trump was in North Carolina earlier Wednesday before leaving for Green Bay.

The former president will hold a rally at Fiserv Forum Friday evening.

WATCH: Former President Donald Trump's full speech below:

