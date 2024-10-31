Trump is campaigning outside battleground states. Is it confidence or pride?





Former President Donald Trump is stepping away from the battleground map this week to hold rallies in the states of New Mexico and Virginia that haven't voted for the Republican presidential candidate in two decades and where he lost by double digits in 2020 and he's flirting with a trip. in New Hampshire.

Trump heads to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday with his new conviction that he is in such good shape to beat Vice President Kamala Harris that he can afford to turn his attention away from the seven major battlegrounds on which both sides focused on the campaign. the entire race.

A Trump campaign official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss strategy, said the storm of the past week was part of a strategy to expand the map and capitalize on what The campaign says it is Trump's diverse coalition and favorable positioning on the map and claims to see broader momentum among the electorate.

“Trump created a broad and diverse coalition by unifying the Republican Party, attracting independents and appealing to disaffected Democrats with his message,” the official said.

“This dynamic includes states that have recently shifted to a Democratic trend,” the source added. “All Americans understand that Kamala shattered our borders, our economy and our ability to lead the world.

The question, as Trump speaks Thursday in a city a mile above sea level, is whether his campaign relies on his own supply or whether it is rooted in a reality that public polling has missed . In the vast majority of independent polls conducted in New Mexico, Virginia and New Hampshire in recent weeks, Trump is behind by more than 5 points.

New Hampshire came closest, with an outlier poll in the New Hampshire Journal showing the race tied. But Trump and his team see indicators that suggest he could enter unexpected territory with the wind at his back in the final week of the election.

Trump is focused on increasing turnout in the countdown to Election Day, the Trump campaign official said, and part of the strategy is hammering home his final message to draw a contrast with Harris on the pillars of his final argument: immigration, inflation and foreign wars.

A second Trump campaign official, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, said that if the campaign visits a state, it's because the campaign sees movement there.

The Harris campaign had no comment.

There is no indication that Trump already has any or all of the seven big swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina in his bag. Trump lost in 2020 by fewer than 44,000 votes spread across Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin. He will have to overturn several battlefields to reach the threshold of 270 votes in the Electoral College and reconquer the White House.

The decision to campaign outside of those venues, including a rally at Madison Square Garden in deep blue New York and a news conference Wednesday in Republican-leaning Florida, has led some Republicans to infer that Trump is prevailed over the political pros on his team.

“There is no chance that someone who is focused on 270 electoral votes is going to go to Virginia and New Mexico,” said a senior official who served on Trump's 2020 campaign team. “So Donald Trump is running his own campaign right now. Period. Period.”

But current campaign officials say Trump and his team understand the relative value of each visit to each state and would not hold rallies in Albuquerque and Salem, Virginia, if they did not believe that he had a chance to win these states. .

In an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Trump political director James Blair said that polls have historically underestimated Trump's support and that there are indicators that this may be the case again. Since 2020, states like Arizona have shown a shift to the right that potentially bodes well for Trump, Blair said. He said Trump also brought new people into the Republican Party, which polls may not bear out.

Trump has no time to waste at this point in the race, the second campaign official said. The races in those states can narrow down quickly in the end, and they will be in play if there is a polling error in Trump's favor, this official said, adding that his campaign in adjacent states such as Arizona and New Mexico and Virginia and North Carolina can bleed both ways.

If Trump ends up in New Hampshire, this person said, it's because his campaign sees him increasing his numbers in the Northeast at a time when New Hampshire is the most competitive of the New England states.

In another show of confidence, the Trump campaign recently sent former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to Omaha, Nebraska, and the ruby-red state's blue dot, which Joe Biden carried more than 6 percentage points in 2020 and where recent public polling gives Harris an even more significant lead. Both spoke at Trump's rally in New York, and Gabbard joined Trump days earlier in North Carolina, a swing state.

The campaign looks resolutely optimistic.

I won't feel comfortable until the race is announced; you're still running like you're 10 points behind, Blair told Fox News. But based on everything that's measurable right now, it looks very, very good for President Trump.

