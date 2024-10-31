Politics
US calls on silent China to use influence on Russia, North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) The United States and South Korea have called on China to use its influence over Russia and North Korea to prevent an escalation after Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia to help Moscow in the war against Ukraine. So far, Beijing has remained silent.
In a rare meeting earlier this week, three senior U.S. diplomats met with China's ambassador to the United States to highlight U.S. concerns and urge China to use its influence over North Korea to try to restrain the cooperation, according to a State Department official who spoke. under condition of anonymity.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the parties had an intense conversation this week and that China knows the United States expects it to use the influence it has to work to curb these activities.
“But I think this is a signal of demand that comes not just from us, but from countries around the world,” he said at a news conference in Washington with Secretary at Defense Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts.
The United States says 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia near the Ukrainian border and are preparing to help the Kremlin fight Ukrainian troops in the coming days.
Beijing has forged a no-holds-barred partnership with Moscow and, although it is a major ally of Pyongyang, experts say Beijing may not approve of a closer military partnership between Russia and North Korea because it sees it as destabilizing in the region.
Asked about a meeting between U.S. and Chinese diplomats, Lin Jian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a news briefing Wednesday in Beijing that he had no information to provide.
He added that China's positions on Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula are consistent. China has called for a ceasefire and peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. And he has long advocated for a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula.
The Russia-North Korea partnership runs counter to Beijing's goal of a peaceful Korean Peninsula, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations expert at Renmin University of China.
Beijing is aware of the complexity and danger of the situation, Shi said, noting that the fact that China has yet to say anything about the military alliance agreement between North Korea and Russia indicates that China strongly disagrees with this agreement.
Dennis Wilder, a senior fellow at the Initiative for U.S.-China Dialogue on Global Issues at Georgetown University, called Beijing's radio silence on North Korea's move astounding. He said Beijing needed to strike a balance between supporting Moscow and not angering the West, and that Chinese President Xi Jinping might, for his own good, ignore all that.
Xi has built a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he cannot see Putin fail, Wilder said this week during a roundtable hosted by the Washington-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies .
At the same time, Xi cannot anger Europeans and Americans while his country's economy is struggling, Wilder said.
So he won't say anything publicly about it, Wilder said.
Austin said Thursday that China should at this point ask Russia tough questions and ask whether it intends to widen this conflict through this type of behavior.
Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Dan Kritenbrink and Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs James O'Brien met Tuesday with the envoy Chinese Xie Feng in Washington, according to the State Department official, who did not want to detail the Chinese response.
Lu Chao, director of the Institute of American and East Asian Studies at Liaoning University in northeast China's Liaoning province, said the United States should not expect China to manage North Korea.
As for the Korean Peninsula issue, China is friendly to both North and South Korea. It is not true that China is responsible for handling North Korea and the United States is responsible for handling South Korea, Lu said. I hope the US government can understand the position of China.
Lu also said troop deployment was a matter between Russia and North Korea, while China's attitude remained unchanged that the conflict should not escalate but be resolved through a political solution.
|
Sources
2/ https://mynorthwest.com/4004075/us-calls-on-a-silent-china-to-use-its-sway-over-russia-and-north-korea/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Conservatives elect Badenoch as new leader
- Cultural celebration in prisons: a transformative celebration for young people | Noida News
- PM Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis discuss strengthening Indo-Greek relations in telephonic conversation
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported on the island of Hawaii local
- A-State Tennis wins four matches in Liberty Hidden Dual on Saturday
- Is it coronavirus, influenza or allergies? How to find out the cause of your illness
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz over alleged 'death threat' against Imran Khan
- Trump, Harris make last-minute stops in North CarolinaExBulletin
- The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news
- US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024
- Oklahoma High School Football Scores: Week 9
- Man Utd has appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach